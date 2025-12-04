Pace selected by Prudential Financial to help automate its insurance operations with agentic AI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pace, the agentic workforce for insurance, was chosen by Prudential’s Individual Life Insurance (ILI) business to help simplify and improve its service delivery.

Pace’s AI-powered agents are now streamlining policy servicing and supporting quality assurance efforts within Prudential’s ILI business. The first set of automated systems is now live taking on thousands of hours of work.

“Our work with Prudential is an example of how AI can be used as a strategic advantage,” said Pace CEO Jamie Cuffe. “We’re thrilled to support their exceptional team with AI agents in production today that deliver best-in-class accuracy and speed at significant scale.”

This multi-year agreement between Pace and Prudential’s ILI business began as a pilot and quickly moved to full production after demonstrating clear improvements in speed and operational efficiency.

“We’ve taken a step forward on our journey to modernize the customer acquisition process,” said Sara Atkinson, vice president of customer acquisition for Prudential’s ILI business. “With automated systems, our teams now have more time to focus on customer relationships, which supports Prudential’s broader goal of delivering industry-leading experiences for both clients and customers.”

ABOUT PACE

Pace is the agentic workforce for insurance. Pace’s AI agents navigate internal apps, reason across documents and make phone calls to automate tasks traditionally handled by business process outsourcers (BPOs). Pace works with leading insurers to handle mission-critical insurance operations like submission intake, policy servicing, claims handling and data entry. For more information, please visit withpace.com.