Janes Capital Partners Advises American Casting Company on its Strategic Investment by Arcline

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janes Capital Partners announced today that it served as exclusive sell-side advisor to American Casting Company on its strategic investment by Arcline Investment Management.

Based in Hollister, California, American Casting Company (“ACC”) is a leading provider of highly engineered investment castings for aerospace, defense, medical and specialty industrial applications.

Founded in 1974, ACC specializes in casting complex, tight-tolerance geometries from superalloys and other difficult‑to‑pour materials, enabling customers to achieve lighter‑weight designs, higher operating temperatures, and improved performance. The Company’s rapid prototyping capabilities and end‑to‑end process control establish ACC as a trusted supplier on the most demanding aerospace and defense programs, from marquee aircraft engines to next-generation unmanned systems.

Arcline Investment Management (“Arcline”) is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $20 billion in assets under management. Arcline seeks to invest in businesses with persistent demand, limited disruption risk, and fragmented industry structures.

“Arcline has an excellent track record of investing in high-quality aerospace and defense suppliers to support their long-term growth. We see clear alignment in our core values and are excited to partner with Arcline for ACC’s next phase of success,” said Chris St. John, CEO of American Casting Company.

“We are grateful to Janes Capital Partners, who operated as an extension of our management team and embodied our core values throughout the process,” said St. John. “They would be my first and only call for representation in any future aerospace business sale.”

ACC was advised by Janes Capital Partners as financial advisor, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP as legal counsel, and Baker Tilly as tax advisor.

Based in Irvine, CA, Janes Capital Partners (www.janescapital.com) is a leading investment banking firm focused solely on the Aerospace and Defense industry. The firm provides mergers and acquisitions advisory services and assists clients in executing growth strategies and liquidity events. The members of Janes Capital Partners have completed more than 80 successful A&D transactions and $6.0 billion in closed transaction value. Securities transactions are conducted through JCP Securities, Inc., Broker/Dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.

Janes Capital Partners is affiliated with Oaklins International Inc. (www.oaklins.com). Oaklins is the world’s most experienced mid-market M&A advisor, with 850 professionals in 45 countries and 15 dedicated industry teams—including an Aerospace & Defense group led by Janes Capital Partners.