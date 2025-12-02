ForeFront Power Awarded Sourcewell Contract for Cooperative Purchasing of Public Sector Fleet Electrification and Charging-as-a-Service Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ForeFront Power, a leading provider of fleet electrification solutions, commercial and industrial-scale solar and storage development, and renewable energy asset management services, has been awarded a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract to provide fleet electrification design and installation services and Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) solutions for U.S. fleets.

“This contract supports streamlined procurement, enabling public agencies to deploy essential projects faster. It’s about giving our customers a clear, compliant, and efficient path to modernizing their infrastructure and achieving their energy goals.” Share

Cooperative purchasing through Sourcewell gives public agencies like schools, municipalities, and transit agencies access to contracts that have gone through the Sourcewell solicitation process, saving time and money. Eligible agencies simply register with Sourcewell at Sourcewell | Cooperative Purchasing Advantages and then purchase directly from awarded vendors using the existing competitively solicited contract, eliminating the need to run their own lengthy RFP. This streamlined process accelerates project timelines, ensures compliance, and provides immediate access to transparent, pre-negotiated pricing. Learn more about ForeFront Power’s new contract with Sourcewell at: ForeFront Power: Contract 021825-FFP | Sourcewell.

ForeFront Power is a leading renewable energy developer in the public sector with over 15 years of experience, and 1,900 projects completed totaling 1.6 gigawatt-DC (GW DC) at various locations, including transportation and fleet yards, airports, water treatment plants, school districts, landfills, and more.

“We are honored and excited to have been awarded by Sourcewell through a competitive and highly selective process,” said Rachel McLaughlin, Chief Commercial Officer, ForeFront Power. “This contract supports streamlined procurement, enabling public agencies to deploy essential projects faster. It’s about giving our customers a clear, compliant, and efficient path to modernizing their infrastructure and achieving their energy goals.”

“Sourcewell is excited for the awarded suppliers in the Electric Vehicle Supply equipment with Related Services category. This gives agencies the ability to continue to purchase charging infrastructure to meet their goals,” said Mike Domin, Sourcewell’s Associate Director Cooperative Contracts, Fleet.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-funded government organization, harnessing the collective purchasing power of more than 50,000 participating agencies. By streamlining procurement with pre-negotiated, competitive contracts, Sourcewell enables government, educational, and nonprofit organizations to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.

About ForeFront Power

ForeFront Power is a leading provider of energy solutions and advisory services. This includes commercial and industrial-scale (C&I) solar energy and battery storage projects in the U.S. and Mexico, as well as fleet electrification and asset management services. With over 15 years of experience, the ForeFront Power team has developed more than 1,900 behind-the-meter and community solar projects, totaling more than 1.6 gigawatt-DC of renewable electricity. In addition to project development and asset management, ForeFront Power provides strategic advisory services that help organizations navigate complex energy decisions—from sustainability and procurement planning to renewable project implementation. The company serves a wide array of business, government, education, healthcare, and community solar customers from its San Francisco headquarters and through teams based in New York, Mexico City, and across the U.S. For additional information, please visit www.forefrontpower.com.