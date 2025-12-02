Edycem and Hoffmann Green Strengthen Their Commercial Collaboration to Accelerate the Development of 0% Clinker Concrete in Western France

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, strengthens its collaboration with EDYCEM, the concrete subsidiary of HERIGE Group and a leading player in western France specializing in the production of ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and aggregates. The reinforced collaboration between the two companies will result in an increase in the volume of 0% clinker concrete produced by EDYCEM's network of plants from 2026, thereby contributing to the company's targets to reduce the carbon footprint of its concrete products as part of its Vitaliss® initiative.

With its network of 35 plants, stretching from Finistère to the Arcachon bay, EDYCEM is well placed to support the transition to low-carbon solutions for construction in western France. With nearly 300 employees, the company has been actively committed for many years to reducing its carbon footprint, innovation, and the circular economy, driven by the ambition to give new purpose to construction and to support sustainable change in the sector.

Since 2021, Hoffmann Green and EDYCEM have been collaborating on several emblematic projects. By 2025, nearly 60 projects had been completed together, including: the foundations for a wastewater treatment plant with Eiffage in La Roche-sur-Yon; the Bernay Saint-Martin wind farm (17) with Fondeole on behalf of Volkswind; and the Arena – a performance venue in Les Sables-d'Olonne with GCC. Today, the two partners are moving a step further by expanding the integration of Hoffmann cement throughout EDYCEM's network of plants. This ramp-up will accelerate the production and distribution of concrete with a carbon footprint reduced by more than 50% across the whole of western France from 2026, to meet growing demand from construction companies committed to an ambitious environmental transition.

For Hoffmann Green, this increased adoption of its solutions demonstrates the renewed confidence of a long-standing industrial partner and confirms particularly significant volume potential, while strengthening the presence of its low-carbon solutions throughout western France.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “Since 2021, EDYCEM has been a strategic partner for the distribution of our 0% clinker cements. The acceleration of our collaboration within its vast network of plants from 2026 onwards will strengthen our capacity to generate significant industrial volumes, while contributing strongly to the decarbonization of the sector.”

Oliver COLLIN, CEO of EDYCEM, adds: “More than ever, Edycem is committed to offering concrete solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of construction through Vitaliss® solutions. This partnership with Hoffmann Green allows us to accelerate the development of Vitaliss A+ 0% clinker-rated concrete and to offer our customers, across our entire range, concrete solutions that meet the most challenging environmental standards.”

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to : www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

ABOUT EDYCEM

EDYCEM, the concrete subsidiary of the HERIGE Group, designs and produces ready-mix concrete, precast elements, and aggregates for western France. With its 35 plants, the company has a strong presence across a large area, giving it significant production capacity and considerable industrial influence. Committed to innovation and carbon reduction, EDYCEM develops low-carbon product ranges (Vitaliss®) and circular economy initiatives, and conducts active research through its Chair with the École Centrale de Nantes.

EDYCEM is a subsidiary of the HERIGE Group. Founded in 1907, HERIGE focuses on the building industry, through two main areas of activity: the concrete industry and industrial carpentry. A multi-regional group based in the Vendée region, with a workforce of nearly 1,700 employees and a turnover of €406.1 million in 2024, HERIGE Industries is present in mainland France, Canada, and overseas.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth Eligible PEA/PME Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150 ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.