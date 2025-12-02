Stellar Cyber and Cato Networks Collaborate to Deliver AI-Driven SecOps Across the Cato SASE Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellar Cyber and Cato Networks today announced a new collaboration that aligns the Cato SASE Platform — an industry-leading converged security and networking platform — with Stellar Cyber’s AI-native SecOps platform purpose-built for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and enterprise security teams. By combining Cato’s security and networking telemetry with Stellar Cyber’s advanced analytics, customers gain deep edge-to-cloud visibility and rapid threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) across users, locations, applications, and clouds.

“Security teams want outcomes, not complexity,” said Andrew Homer, VP of Strategic Alliances at Stellar Cyber. “Cato has built one of the strongest SASE platforms in the market, and by pairing it with Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven SecOps layer, we’re giving both MSSPs and enterprises a modern, converged security architecture that is easy to operate and built to scale.”

Unlike point solutions that add more operational burden to the SOC, Stellar Cyber delivers a full-cycle unified Security Operations platform that includes AI-driven SIEM, NDR/OT visibility, ITDR, and UEBA in a single workflow, giving security teams higher signal quality, faster triage, and streamlined investigations without the complexity of legacy SIEM stacks.

Cato’s single-vendor SASE platform converges SD-WAN, a purpose-built global private backbone, and a cloud-native security stack while enforcing Zero Trust access policies. When streamed into Stellar Cyber, this rich context becomes immediately actionable for correlation, incident investigation, and SecOps automation — shortening time to detect and respond while simplifying operations.

“Cato has always believed security and networking should be converged in a single, cloud-native platform, and this collaboration extends that convergence into the SecOps domain,” said Eyal Webber-Zvik, SVP of Product Marketing & Strategic Alliances at Cato Networks. “By integrating Cato’s security and networking telemetry with Stellar Cyber’s AI-driven SecOps platform, customers and MSSPs can improve and accelerate investigations, and simplify operations. It’s another proof point for why Gartner continues to recognize Cato as a leader in SASE architecture and execution.”

The integration between Stellar Cyber and Cato also provides a streamlined service delivery model for MSSPs. With Cato providing a converged SASE platform and Stellar Cyber delivering the SecOps layer, providers can onboard customers faster, standardize service delivery, and scale revenue without the overhead of building custom integrations or maintaining fragmented toolchains.

Key Benefits of the Integration

Unified edge-to-SOC visibility — SASE telemetry from Cato feeds directly into Stellar Cyber for accelerated threat detection, investigation and response.

— SASE telemetry from Cato feeds directly into Stellar Cyber for accelerated threat detection, investigation and response. AI-driven security operations — Integrated AI-driven SIEM, NDR/OT, ITDR, and UEBA unify workflows, simplify triage and reduce analyst fatigue.

— Integrated AI-driven SIEM, NDR/OT, ITDR, and UEBA unify workflows, simplify triage and reduce analyst fatigue. Built for MSSPs and lean security teams — Multi-tenant management and automation reduce cost and staffing burdens.

— Multi-tenant management and automation reduce cost and staffing burdens. Better Zero Trust execution — Converged network, identity, application, and threat signals improve detection of lateral movement and misuse of access.

The integration is generally available to joint partners and customers.

About Stellar Cyber

Stellar Cyber is the only AI-driven SecOps platform purpose-built for MSSPs and lean enterprise security teams. Since 2015, we’ve been illuminating the darkest corners of cybersecurity to help organizations see every threat, know what matters most, and act with speed and confidence — always with the human in the loop.

By applying the right tool to the right problem, Stellar Cyber combines machine learning to uncover hidden anomalies, agentic AI to guide responses in real time, and human-augmented decision-making where expertise is essential. The result is real-world impact: analyst productivity improved by more than 80%, false positives reduced by over 90%, and security teams free to focus on what matters.

Our award-winning, open SecOps platform unifies SIEM, NDR / OT, ITDR / UEBA, detection, investigation, triage, response, and Multi-Layer AI™ under one platform. Stellar Cyber is trusted by one-third of the world’s top 250 MSSPs and over 14,000 organizations worldwide.

Learn more at stellarcyber.ai.