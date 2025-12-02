Genius Sports Joins Forces With FanDuel Sports Network to Launch Its Intelligent Content Platform Across the NBA and WNBA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genius Sports Limited (“Genius Sports”) has struck a new partnership with FanDuel Sports Network to provide brands with the first nationwide Intelligent Content Platform to build meaningful connections with U.S. sports fans.

Across more than 300 NBA games per season, as well as the WNBA, Genius Sports will empower brand partners with premium, in-game ad inventory across linear, digital and streaming environments. Brands can own key moments of the live action with real-time, sponsorable game insights, including Player ID, Shot Probability, Shot and Defender Distance, and Heat Maps.

Genius Sports’ broader partnership with FanDuel Sports Network provides brands with a national footprint, enabling them to reach local and national audiences with scale, precision and context. The national launch is grounded in proven performance – Genius Sports’ track-record includes powering game-changing augmented ads for brands including NBA 2K across recent 2025 WNBA broadcasts on FanDuel Sports Network.

At the heart of these activations is GeniusIQ, Genius Sports’ proprietary AI and sports data platform. GeniusIQ transforms live sports broadcasts by applying machine learning to masses of live game data, creating breakthrough sponsorship opportunities and performance insights that engage fans at the moments of highest emotional engagement. GeniusIQ transforms live broadcasts into dynamic, brand-ready canvases that react to the game as it unfolds in real time — enabling advertisers to reach fans at the moments of highest emotional engagement.

“This partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, fan-forward experiences at scale,” said Jim Keller, EVP, Head of Advertising and Sponsorship Sales at FanDuel Sports Network. “By pairing Genius Sports’ real-time intelligence with our network’s unmatched scale, we’re giving brands the ability to connect with fans with moments that matter most, creating more meaningful opportunities across every screen.”

“Partnering with FanDuel Sports Network represents a transformative step in how brands use the power of live sports to engage audiences,” said Sean Conroy, EVP of Genius Sports. “Together, we’re creating the first truly unified augmented advertising network in live sports, giving brands the ability to reach fans with relevant, real-time content at the moments that matter most. This collaboration underscores a clear industry shift: rights holders and advertisers alike are demanding new, data-driven ways to captivate fans.”

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology, and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting, and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world’s largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision, and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions, and personalized marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.