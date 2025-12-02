Thomas Company Announces Strategic Partnership with VOEDX

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas & Company, a leading national provider of employment and wage verification services, announced a new partnership with VOEDX, marking another step forward in the employment verification services at Thomas & Company. As a preferred partner and early adopter of the VOEDX platform, Thomas & Company’s integration will support effective and efficient fulfillment of verification requests on behalf of its clients.

"Thomas & Company is proud to lead the way in advancing employment verification solutions." Share

Streamlining the Process for Verifiers

The VOEDX marketplace will bring together verifiers who previously had to search through multiple sources, platforms, and alternative methods to complete their verifications. This unified platform offers them a seamless and easy-to-use solution, greatly simplifying the verification process and reducing administrative burdens and costs.

Supporting Employers and Their Teams

Thomas & Company views employment and wage verifications as an employee relations exercise. By integrating VOEDX into the Thomas & Company verification network, they are leveraging this opportunity to broaden how employment and wage verifications are delivered on behalf of their clients and their clients' employees. In doing so, Thomas & Company also provides employees with an enhanced, streamlined experience that reflects their employer’s commitment to their teams and business goals.

“As one of the first integration partners to the VOEDX platform, Thomas & Company is proud to lead the way in advancing employment verification solutions,” said Nate Kenney, Chief Executive Officer at Thomas & Company. “By expanding our network through this strategic partnership, we’re able to provide verifiers and employers with even greater efficiency, accuracy, and reach. This integration empowers us to more effectively deliver verifications, so our clients can focus on what matters most—their people and their business.”

About Thomas & Company

Thomas & Company is a leading provider of value-added employer services and innovative solutions to support employee relations programs. The company is an industry leader in unemployment cost management, employment and wage verifications, and tax credit solutions, serving clients with unmatched expertise and dedication for over 30 years. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Thomas & Company empowers organizations to navigate complex regulatory environments and achieve their business objectives.

For more information about Thomas & Company, visit http://www.thomas-and-company.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/thomas-and-company-inc/.

About VOEDX

With more than 25 years of experience in the payroll industry, VOEDX bridges the gap between CRAs and payroll companies, unlocking new data sources and transforming how records flow securely and transparently.

VOEDX is redefining how Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) access and exchange data—bringing long-overdue technology innovation to an industry ready for change. Powered by Source Engine, our advanced two-sided utility layer intelligently connects record furnishers and CRAs to create a smarter, more efficient data verification ecosystem.

For more information about VOEDX, visit voedx.com or follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/voedx/.