NRC Health Partners with Mosaic Life Care to Advance Patient Experience Across the Midwest

LINCOLN, Neb. & ST. JOSEPH, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mosaic Life Care, a physician-led health system located in northwest Missouri, announced a new partnership with NRC Health, the leader in healthcare experience management. Together, the organizations will work to elevate patient and employee experience across Mosaic’s system, reinforcing its vision for Mosaic to be the region’s first choice and most trusted partner in healthcare.

This commitment to human-centered care is reflected in Mosaic’s mission, empowering a culture where caregivers bring their best to ensure a healthier future for generations to come.

“Our partnership with NRC Health reflects Mosaic’s unwavering commitment to putting patients first,” said Mosaic’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Poore. “By combining our strengths, we will create a more connected, compassionate experience for those we serve and for our caregivers.”

“It’s inspiring to see an organization so deeply committed to patients, quality, and compassionate care,” said Trent Green, Chief Executive Officer at NRC Health. “Mosaic represents the kind of leadership that elevates healthcare experiences, and we’re honored to support their journey toward even greater impact.”

Mosaic selected NRC Health after a comprehensive evaluation focused on alignment with the system’s mission and long-term strategy. Leaders were drawn to NRC Health’s ability to combine advanced technology and innovation with a deeply human-centered approach to experience management.

Through this partnership, Mosaic will gain access to real-time feedback and other actionable data to help leaders anticipate patient needs and elevate care experiences across all locations. The system joins a growing network of healthcare organizations partnering with NRC Health to strengthen human connection and enhance experiences across the healthcare journey, for patients, families, caregivers, and the communities they serve.

About Mosaic Life Care

Mosaic Life Care is a physician-led, patient-centered health system committed to being the first choice and trusted partner in health. Guided by our mission to put the needs of the patient first, we empower a culture where caregivers bring their best every day, ensuring a healthier future for generations to come. Mosaic provides innovative services, advanced technology, and a commitment to community well-being. With hospitals, clinics and medical centers in St. Joseph, Maryville and Albany, MO, the organization serves a population of approximately 270,000 and is the largest employer in the region with more than 5,000 employees. Mosaic serves 35 counties in northwest Missouri, northeast Kansas, southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

About NRC Health

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has led the charge to humanize healthcare and support organizations in their understanding of each unique individual. NRC Health’s commitment to Human Understanding helps leading healthcare systems get to know the patients, families, consumers, employees, and communities they serve on a human level. Guided by its uniquely empathic heritage, human-centered approach, unmatched national market research, and emphasis on consumer preferences, NRC Health is transforming the healthcare experience, creating strong outcomes across the healthcare journey.

The organization recently received the 2025 Best in KLAS Award for Healthcare Experience Management independently validating NRC Health’s relentless pursuit of excellence in healthcare through innovation and deep partnerships that bring together its comprehensive experience management platform, advanced technology, and proven techniques to drive the most human healthcare experiences.

For more information, email info@nrchealth.com or visit www.nrchealth.com.