K9 Natural and Feline Natural Team Up with Pet Valu to Bring Premium Pet Nutrition to More Pets Across Canada

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Natural Pet Food Group, the parent company of K9 Natural and Feline Natural, is proud to announce it has teamed up with Pet Valu, Canada’s leading specialty retailer of pet food and supplies. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in K9 and Feline Natural’s mission to make high-meat, minimally processed, science-backed pet nutrition accessible to more pet parents across North America.

K9 Natural and Feline Natural’s portfolio of freeze-dried, canned, and supplement products will now be available at Pet Valu stores nationwide, offering devoted pet lovers across Canada greater access to high-quality, functional nutrition. Additionally, K9 Natural and Feline Natural is a part of Pet Valu’s popular Your Rewards loyalty program, through participation in its frequent buyer program when you buy 10 of the same size and format, you get the 11th bag for free. The Your Rewards frequent buyer program rewards members for purchasing their pet’s favourite food with free item after qualifying purchases. The Your Rewards frequent buyer program features over 3,000 products across several of Pet Valu’s most popular brands, helping feed dogs, cats, small animals and birds for less.

“We share K9 Natural and Feline Natural’s commitment to providing pet parents with quality products that will help their pets live long, happy and healthy lives,” says Tamara Sakota, Chief Merchandising Officer at Pet Valu. “We’re delighted to be able to provide devoted pet lovers with a selection of great tasting, premium nutrition products that will satisfy their pets and support their health and wellness.”

“As demand for health-focused pet foods continues to grow, Pet Valu is the perfect paw-tner to help us expand our reach and impact,” says Michael Harrison, the Sales Executive for Western Canada at Natural Pet Food Group. “Together, we’re empowering pet parents across Canada with access to nutritionally superior, high protein diets that support long-term health and vitality.”

The collaboration aligns with strong market trends: North American pet parents are increasingly seeking premium, natural, and functional foods that address sensitivities, allergies, and chronic conditions, while also supporting overall wellness. With products formulated under the guidance of world-leading animal nutritionists and made with ethically sourced, sustainable proteins from New Zealand, K9 Natural and Feline Natural are setting new standards for quality and transparency in pet nutrition.

This collaboration follows Natural Pet Food Group’s recent U.S. expansion through Pet Food Experts (PFX) and underscores the company’s commitment to making high-quality nutrition more accessible to pet parents everywhere.

About Natural Pet Food Group

Natural Pet Food Group, the parent company of K9 Natural and Feline Natural, is dedicated to redefining pet nutrition with premium foods for dogs and cats. Crafted in New Zealand with ethically sourced proteins and guided by science, their recipes provide functional health benefits while delivering irresistible taste pets love. For more information, visit www.k9natural.com or www.felinenatural.com

About Pet Valu

Pet Valu is Canada’s leading retailer of pet food and pet-related supplies with over 800 corporate-owned or franchised locations across the country. For more than 45 years, Pet Valu has earned the trust and loyalty of pet parents by offering knowledgeable customer service, a premium product offering and engaging in-store services. Through its neighbourhood stores and digital platform, Pet Valu offers more than 10,000 competitively-priced products, including a broad assortment of premium, super premium, holistic and award-winning proprietary brands. The Company is headquartered in Markham, Ontario and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: PET). To learn more, please visit: www.petvalu.ca.