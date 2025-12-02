Carpe Data Joins Verisk ClaimSearch Ecosystem

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carpe Data, a leading provider of next-generation data solutions for the insurance industry, today announced a new collaboration with Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data analytics and technology provider to the global insurance industry. Carpe Data’s injury claim insights are now available in Verisk’s ClaimSearch® platform, offering insurers instant access to Carpe Data’s time- and money-saving fraud detection tools, including Online Injury Alerts and Investigative Reports.

“Many insurers struggle with a patchwork of siloed systems, leaving IT teams overextended with integration backlogs that can drag on for months. As the cornerstone of the claims ecosystem, Verisk’s ClaimSearch platform enables insurers to tap into innovative solutions like Carpe Data with speed and confidence,” explains Max Drucker, CEO of Carpe Data. “Through our collaboration with Verisk, property & casualty claims professionals can more easily access and benefit from Carpe Data’s all-signal, no-noise insights.”

Insurers using Verisk ClaimSearch can access Carpe Data’s Online Injury Alerts and Investigative Reports, which include benefits like:

24/7 Fraud Monitoring and No-Noise Alerts : Carpe Data’s Online Injury Alerts surface meaningful updates on open injury claims, with no-noise filtering that keeps adjusters focused on the real risks.

: Carpe Data’s Online Injury Alerts surface meaningful updates on open injury claims, with no-noise filtering that keeps adjusters focused on the real risks. Deep-Dive, Courtroom-Ready Reports : Insurers can place one-click orders for in-depth Investigative Reports with social connections, screenshots, and citations all included. Reports are exported cleanly to existing claim systems, with preserved evidence ready for the courtroom.

: Insurers can place one-click orders for in-depth Investigative Reports with social connections, screenshots, and citations all included. Reports are exported cleanly to existing claim systems, with preserved evidence ready for the courtroom. Consistent and Reliable Processes: Carpe Data’s tools provide arms-length and consistent checks across every claimant to ensure repeatable processes, fair handling, and easy cost management across every claim.

“External threats to insurance claims departments have never been more diverse or sophisticated, so we’re focused on helping to ensure our customers stay well ahead of emerging risks,” said Jeff Ryan, chief product officer, anti-fraud analytics at Verisk. “By integrating Carpe Data’s innovative solutions, we’re enhancing the ClaimSearch ecosystem by leveraging our collective strengths to better defend our joint customers.”

About Carpe Data

Carpe Data enables insurers to overcome their biggest claims and commercial underwriting challenges by transforming millions of online data points into actionable insights. Our AI-powered Online Injury Alerts, Investigative Reports, and Commercial Solutions help carriers spot fraud faster, automate the claims cycle, and truly understand small business risks – because outdated information doesn’t cut it in today’s market. See how Carpe Data is giving insurers the edge they need to make quicker, better decisions and save money: www.carpe.io