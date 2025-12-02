Bonterra Launches a Unified Mobile-Friendly Cash & In-Kind Giving Hub, Powered by AWS

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just in time for Giving Tuesday 2025, Bonterra, the leader in social impact technology, today announced the launch of The Giving Hub, a mobile-friendly donation experience, powered by Bonterra’s GiveGab solution and built on AWS with Amazon Business Donation Driver APIs. This platform will house multiple nonprofits on a single platform, providing a seamless, branded experience. Organizations can easily engage with donors who wish to contribute cash and purchase goods, allowing them to donate directly to participating nonprofits within minutes on one website.

“Nonprofits are under tremendous pressure during the holidays, and donors increasingly expect giving to be simple, transparent, and meaningful,” said Ben Cohen, Chief Revenue Officer at Bonterra. “By combining resources, this partnership is removing long-standing barriers in the giving process and is unlocking new ways for donors to make an impact and gives nonprofits the tools they need to meet rising demand with confidence.”

This one-stop shop for fundraising gives donors the ability to discover organizations aligned with the causes they champion, whether it's a national nonprofit or a local nonprofit. The Giving Hub gives donors greater choice and flexibility, allowing them to make a meaningful impact by selecting from nonprofit wish lists or making cash donations, all in a single seamless interface.

For nonprofits, The Giving Hub integrates Amazon Business’s Donation Driver technology, enabling organizations to easily create custom wish lists, facilitate cash donations, acknowledge supporters, track in-kind contributions, and streamline fulfillment. These advanced capabilities work hand-in-hand with GiveGab’s intuitive Giving Day interface, offering nonprofits and donors a comprehensive and engaging way to give back.

The Giving Days experience will be highlighted at AWS re:Invent 2025, AWS’s biggest event of the year, meeting the demand for smarter, frictionless donation workflows across the social good sector.

“Our expanded partnership with Bonterra accelerates the development and deployment of advanced cloud-native solutions that harness AI and data insights, such as The Giving Hub, with greater community impact. These solutions are timely, and we look forward to continuously working with Bonterra to strengthen nonprofit and social good organizations worldwide,” said Rick Buettner, Managing Director of Global Nonprofits at AWS.

The partnership represents a significant advancement in nonprofit technology infrastructure, combining Bonterra's expertise in digital fundraising platforms with Amazon Business's solutions and AWS’s cloud infrastructure and capabilities. The solution addresses critical operational challenges faced by nonprofits in managing diverse donation types while maintaining optimal donor experience standards.

"San Antonio Pets Alive! is thrilled to partner with The Giving Hub, powered by Bonterra and Amazon, for this year's Giving Tuesday campaign. This groundbreaking platform is transforming the way we connect with our donors - especially those who give anonymously through Amazon. For the first time, we'll be able to thank these generous supporters personally and show them the incredible lifesaving impact their gifts make for our furry friends in need. The Giving Hub makes giving easier, smarter, and more meaningful, and we're honored to be among the first nonprofits to experience its launch and training firsthand,” said Marlene Perez, Development Manager at San Antonio Pets Alive!

This collaboration comes on the heels of Bonterra and AWS’s partnership in October 2025 to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced cloud-native solutions that harness AI and data insights. As Bonterra’s latest product offering, the Bonterra Que, is the first fully agentic AI platform powered by AWS and built for the social good sector of nonprofits, foundations, CSR teams, donors and volunteers in one intelligent ecosystem.

