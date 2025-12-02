Atlassian Announces Availability of Cloud Apps on AWS Marketplace

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, announced that Atlassian cloud apps, including Jira, Confluence, and Jira Service Management, are now publicly listed on AWS Marketplace. Through AWS Marketplace, organizations can easily discover, buy, and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.

Atlassian’s listing on AWS Marketplace marks a significant milestone in the multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement signed between the two companies at AWS re:Invent 2024. This expanded partnership helps expedite cloud transformation for millions of enterprise users from Atlassian’s Data Center products, unlocking advanced AI and security capabilities that are only available in Atlassian Cloud.

Customers can now discover and request a private offer for Atlassian cloud apps – including Jira, Confluence, and Jira Service Management – directly within AWS Marketplace, in more than 150 countries and over 15 currencies. This enables AWS customers to streamline the purchase and management of Atlassian apps within their AWS Marketplace account. According to a commissioned study by Forrester, organizations using AWS Marketplace achieved a 70% reduction in solution discovery time, 60% faster procurement, and a 30% acceleration in time-to-market.

"Accessing Atlassian’s apps through AWS Marketplace has simplified how we buy and deploy software," says Matthew Hargreaves, Head of Product Delivery and Automation at Lendi Group, one of Australia’s fastest growing fintechs. "What used to involve multiple approvals, separate contracts, and disconnected billing now runs through our existing AWS workflows, cutting our procurement cycle from weeks to days. It’s not just faster; it’s given us a clearer view of our cloud spend and a much stronger return on our investment across both platforms."

Atlassian’s cloud platform is trusted by more than 300,000 customers globally to accelerate collaboration, improve decision-making, and achieve operational efficiencies at scale – all underpinned by advanced AI capabilities.

“By bringing Atlassian's cloud solutions to AWS Marketplace, we’re making it even easier for organizations to innovate, collaborate, and scale – while unlocking greater cost savings, simplifying procurement, and accelerating AI-driven insights through tighter AWS integrations,” said Bill Hustad, Head of Partners and Alliances, Atlassian. “This partnership streamlines how customers buy, deploy, and evolve their tech stack, maximizing the return on their cloud investment.”

“Our strategic partnership with Atlassian demonstrates what's possible when we put customers first. Since launching our collaboration last year, we've seen customers dramatically accelerate their procurement cycles through AWS Marketplace," said Chris Casey, Director of AWS Partnerships, Asia Pacific and Japan. "Now, by making Atlassian cloud apps publicly available, we're helping even more organizations innovate faster with simplified procurement and seamless integration between Atlassian and AWS.”

Innovation and Integration

The partnership between AWS and Atlassian delivers significant value to customers, including:

Expanded Product Integrations: Atlassian and AWS have developed twelve joint integrations that incorporate AWS services into Atlassian solutions. These integrations include the Amazon Quick Suite MCP and AWS Security Hub with Jira Service Management, which enhance platform functionality and provide enterprises with tools for data visualization and security management.

Atlassian and AWS have developed twelve joint integrations that incorporate AWS services into Atlassian solutions. These integrations include the Amazon Quick Suite MCP and AWS Security Hub with Jira Service Management, which enhance platform functionality and provide enterprises with tools for data visualization and security management. Improving Performance with Graviton: Atlassian has successfully migrated thousands of Jira and Confluence instances to AWS Graviton processors, resulting in faster performance and lower latency for customers.

Atlassian has successfully migrated thousands of Jira and Confluence instances to AWS Graviton processors, resulting in faster performance and lower latency for customers. Established a Cloud Center of Excellence: This initiative has accelerated and streamlined complex migrations for large enterprise customers. It has equipped specialized solution providers with cloud and AI skills to resell Atlassian cloud offerings powered by AWS and has enabled the cloud migration of millions of users.

This initiative has accelerated and streamlined complex migrations for large enterprise customers. It has equipped specialized solution providers with cloud and AI skills to resell Atlassian cloud offerings powered by AWS and has enabled the cloud migration of millions of users. Increased Sales and Marketing Collaboration: Atlassian and AWS have deepened their sales collaboration and partnered on joint go-to-market initiatives to support cloud adoption for enterprise customers. This includes the publication of the 2025 Executive Insights Report: Cloud & AI Transformation, which presents survey research and expert perspectives from both organizations to guide enterprises in their digital transformation journey. In addition, Atlassian and AWS have provided resources addressing the evolving role of AI and cloud technologies in the public sector. These initiatives have created new strategic opportunities and have enabled large-scale, on-premise workloads to upgrade to the Atlassian cloud on AWS.

Coming soon, the partnership will introduce additional capabilities for developers:

Empowering Developers with Generative AI: Developers on the Atlassian Forge development platform will have access to large language models (LLMs) hosted on the Atlassian cloud platform. LLMs in Forge will be powered by Amazon Bedrock, which will provide foundational infrastructure for generative AI models. At launch, Forge will support three Claude 4 models – Sonnet, Opus, and Haiku – and will enable developers to build AI-powered apps entirely on Forge, without needing to manage separate AI infrastructure.

Availability

Atlassian’s cloud apps and collections are now listed in AWS Marketplace. For more information, visit Atlassian + AWS | Atlassian.

About Atlassian

Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian’s collaboration software powers over 80% of the Fortune 500 and 300,000+ customers worldwide—including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch—who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.