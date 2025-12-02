ResCare Community Living Strengthens Workforce Through Veteran and Military Spouse Partnership with Orion Talent

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ResCare Community Living, a leading provider of community-based support and care services, is advancing its commitment to hire and develop veterans and military spouses through a growing partnership with Orion Talent. The collaboration connects ResCare with military talent whose leadership, adaptability, and teamwork align with the organization’s mission to help people live their best life.

“At ResCare Community Living, our mission is to help people live their best life. That commitment isn’t something that only applies to the individuals we serve but also to the people we employ,” said Dave Folkner, Regional President – Central Region. “Veterans and military spouses embody the values that drive our organization, leading with compassion. Our partnership with Orion Talent allows us to connect with these outstanding individuals and create career opportunities where they can continue to make a meaningful impact in the lives of others.”

Since launching the partnership, ResCare has welcomed several veterans into Direct Support Professional roles across the region and made its first clinical hire in West Virginia, a Nurse Manager supporting the company’s Clarksburg location. These early successes highlight the impact of connecting military talent with career paths where their service mindset and problem-solving skills thrive.

ResCare’s collaboration with Orion Talent focuses on more than hiring. Together, they are building programs that help veterans and military spouses grow their careers within ResCare and continue making a difference in the lives of others.

“We’re excited to build on the foundation we’ve established with Orion Talent and take our veteran hiring strategy to the next level,” said Amy Sandoval, Talent Acquisition Manager – Central Region. “This partnership helps us reach talented, mission-driven individuals who share our passion for helping others. Looking ahead, our goal is to make ResCare a place where veterans and military spouses can build long-term, meaningful careers.”

Greg Summers, CEO of Orion Talent, added, “ResCare’s deep commitment to service and compassion reflects the very best of what veterans and military spouses bring to the workforce. We’re proud to partner with an organization that not only values their experience but also creates pathways for them to continue serving others in meaningful ways. Together, we’re helping build future-ready workforces that change lives and strengthen communities.”

As ResCare continues to expand its reach and impact, the company remains committed to honoring the service of veterans and military spouses through purposeful employment and professional growth opportunities that reflect its core values of compassion, respect, and dedication. Veterans and military spouses interested in building a meaningful career with ResCare can learn more online.