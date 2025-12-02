Most Valuable Promotions Announces Commercial Distribution Partnership with EverPass Media for Highly Anticipated Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day Event

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Most Valuable Promotions (“MVP”), the trailblazing boxing promotion founded by Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, and EverPass Media (“EverPass”), the premier media platform delivering premium live sports content to commercial businesses, today announced a commercial distribution partnership providing EverPass the exclusive right to sell and distribute MVP’s upcoming boxing mega-event between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua and also featuring a matchup between two MMA legends in Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, to bars, restaurants and other commercial businesses in the United States. The event will take place on Friday, December 19, at Kaseya Center in Miami, FL and stream globally on Netflix.

“At Most Valuable Promotions, our mission is to bring premium, must-see fight nights to fans wherever they choose to watch,” said Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions. “Partnering with EverPass Media for Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day ensures that fans have the chance to experience one of the biggest boxing events in a decade, in the shared energy of bars, restaurants, casinos, and commercial venues nationwide.”

“This partnership with MVP underscores EverPass’ role as the leader in bringing premium live events to the commercial market,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “Jake Paul events reliably bring fans through the door, and EverPass turns that demand into real business impact by aggregating must-see sports and making access simple for bars and restaurants.”

Kaplan continued, “The commercial ecosystem is moving fast, and EverPass sits at the center of it. Our platform gives businesses one place and one partner for premium sports, backed by a growing slate of marquee events. Events like this are meant to be experienced together, and that shared atmosphere is what sets the commercial market apart. We are proud to work with MVP and Netflix to deliver this event to audiences nationwide.”

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day will be headlined by boxing’s biggest disruptor, international superstar and WBA #14-ranked cruiserweight Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) and two-time unified WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight world champion, Olympic gold medalist and knockout machine Anthony “AJ” Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs). The matchup unites Paul, the sport’s most-watched fighter, whose showmanship has redefined modern boxing and shattered records at every turn, with Joshua, one of boxing’s most accomplished, respected, and feared punchers, a global icon who has headlined sold-out stadiums across the UK and beyond. The event marks Paul’s second live event on Netflix in just over a year, following his record-breaking victory over Mike Tyson in November 2024. In the co-main event of Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day, MVP’s undisputed super featherweight world champion Alycia “The Bomb” Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) will make a unified WBA, WBO, and IBF world title defense at 130lbs against Canada’s #2 IBF, #3 WBO and WBA contender Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs). Tickets for Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. The event will also feature MVP’s exclusive VIP experiences, including the MVP Owner’s Experience.

Additional EverPass sports offerings include Netflix’s exclusive NFL 2025 Christmas Day games, NFL Sunday Ticket, Peacock Sports Pass (Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball), UEFA Champions League (Paramount+) and more. To learn more about how EverPass can bring premium live sports to your business, visit https://everpass.com/.

EverPass Media is a premier streaming platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

MVP was founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian in 2021. With the mission to provide more creative control to fighters, MVP works to identify, grow, and maximize return for its own events and talent partners. One year into its inception, MVP was nominated as one of the prestigious Sports Breakthroughs of the Year in 2022 by Sports Business Journal. MVP has produced Jake Paul’s last seven global pay-per-view events, including the recent Paul vs. Chavez Jr. match. The promotion company also signed one of the most decorated Hispanic athletes of all time, Amanda Serrano, in its first year. Serrano and MVP made history in April of 2022 when Serrano went head to head with Katie Taylor, marking the first female fight to headline at Madison Square Garden, earning a nomination for Event of the Year by Sports Business Journal. MVP made history again in November 2024 with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2, the first-ever live professional sports event on Netflix. MVP’s Paul vs. Tyson streamed live globally on Netflix and shattered records, becoming the most-streamed sporting event ever with 108 million live viewers globally. MVP followed that up by Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 in July 2024, the first all-women’s boxing card to be featured on Netflix. Co-founder Nakisa Bidarian was an executive producer of Paul vs. Tyson and the historic Triller Presents Mike Tyson v. Roy Jones Jr., which was the 8th most bought pay-per-view event in history.