Dialpad and San Antonio Spurs Announce Partnership to Enhance Fan and Team Communication Experience

AI-powered collaboration platform brings innovation, connection, and real-time communication to the Spurs organization on and off the court

(Photo: San Antonio Spurs)

SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dialpad, the leading AI-powered business communications and agentic platform, announced today a new partnership with the San Antonio Spurs, the five-time NBA champions known for their innovation on and off the court. The partnership will enhance fan engagement and internal team communications, connecting players, staff, and fans through Dialpad’s AI-first platform.

“Partnering with the San Antonio Spurs brings together two organizations built on performance, teamwork, and innovation,” said Craig Walker, CEO and Founder of Dialpad.

As part of the multi-asset partnership, Dialpad will be featured in-arena with LED signage at Frost Bank Center, including player tunnel and basket-arm placements. Dialpad will also serve as a Supporting Partner of the I-35 Series, which brings the Spurs’ home-court experience to the Moody Center in Austin for two games this season.

“Partnering with the San Antonio Spurs brings together two organizations built on performance, teamwork, and innovation,” said Craig Walker, CEO and Founder of Dialpad. “The Spurs know what it means to stay connected, on the court and beyond. With Dialpad’s AI-powered communication, we’re thrilled to help keep every conversation seamlessly connected.”

The partnership includes creative activations during the I-35 Series (Feb. 5–Mar. 7), where Dialpad will connect directly with fans through in-game promotions, concourse experiences, and branded items. Spurs team members will also use Dialpad for seamless communication and collaboration across departments and locations, including the team’s operations in both San Antonio and Austin.

“This partnership isn’t just about technology, it’s about creating a better experience for our fans,” said Frank Miceli, Chief Commercial Officer for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “With Dialpad’s AI-driven communication tools, we can engage fans faster, personalize experiences, and bring the excitement of Spurs basketball to more people, whether they’re in San Antonio, Austin, or watching from anywhere in the world.”

This collaboration builds on Dialpad’s growing presence in professional sports, where AI-driven communication tools help organizations streamline operations, empower employees, and engage fans in new ways.

To learn more about Dialpad, visit www.dialpad.com. To learn more about the San Antonio Spurs, visit www.nba.com/spurs.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the AI-first communications and agentic platform defining the next era of business conversations. From customer service to sales to unified communications, Dialpad delivers AI-enhanced experiences for customers worldwide like Randstad, Nasdaq, Express Scripts, T-Mobile, Motorola Solutions, Tractor Supply, and Texas Roadhouse.

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, GV, ICONIQ Capital, T-Mobile, and OMERS, Dialpad is leading the Agentic AI revolution in business communications.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and several first-class venues in South Texas – all supported by a staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, The Rock at La Cantera, Toyota Field and Ricos STAR Soccer Complex. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

Contacts

Media Contact:
pr@dialpad.com

