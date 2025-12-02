Zocks and eMoney Announce Enhanced Integration Featuring AI-Powered Document Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zocks, the privacy-first AI assistant for financial services, today announced the launch of Document Intelligence, a new capability that automatically processes client documents and populates that data in CRM and financial planning systems. Now available as a new feature within Zocks’ integration with eMoney Advisor, a leading provider of financial planning software, Document Intelligence can automatically populate eMoney financial plans with extracted document data.

Zocks Document Intelligence addresses one of the biggest bottlenecks in financial planning: manual document review and data entry. Advisors typically spend hours reading through account statements, insurance policies, and estate plans, then manually enter that information to intake clients, or build and update financial plans.

Advisors can now upload client documents to Zocks, which uses AI to automatically read, summarize, and structure the data, then sync it directly into the appropriate fields in eMoney. What previously took hours now takes minutes, allowing advisors to onboard new clients faster and deliver advice sooner.

The new capability builds on Zocks' existing two-way integration with eMoney that launched in June, which enables advisors to automatically fill out ‘Facts’ data in eMoney from client conversations, update financial plans when clients mention life changes, and reply to client emails using the latest eMoney plan data.

With Zocks Document Intelligence, advisors can:

Accelerate Client Onboarding: Transform new client documentation into structured data that flows directly into eMoney – with full control over what data gets synced – eliminating delays that cause prospects to lose interest.

Eliminate Hours of Manual Work: Zocks extracts income, assets, beneficiaries, account numbers, and other critical planning data and maps it to the correct eMoney fields.

Ensure Consistency Across Teams: Create firm-approved templates that standardize how teams process paperwork, reducing errors and maintaining compliance-ready records.

Get Instant Answers With “Ask Anything”: Ask the AI Assistant questions about a processed document and receive immediate answers without searching.

Serve More Clients: With hours reclaimed from manual data entry, advisors can take on more clients, deliver faster plan updates, and grow AUM.

The new capability leverages Zocks' templating framework, which enables firms to create custom document summary templates that map directly to eMoney data fields. When a document is uploaded, Zocks automatically detects the document type, applies the appropriate template, and generates a summary in less than 60 seconds, even for complex, multi-page records.

Document Intelligence includes built-in safeguards to help firms maintain data accuracy and compliance, such as alerts when data doesn't match the client profile to which it's being uploaded. Processing supports multiple file formats including structured PDFs, scanned paperwork, and photos.

“We've built Zocks to help advisors uplevel every stage of the client journey, from the first prospect conversation to growing hard-earned relationships,” said Mark Gilbert, CEO of Zocks. “We’re now embedding AI efficiencies more deeply into their operational infrastructure, amplifying human productivity at every touchpoint where advisors interact with clients and their data.”

“As the first planning platform to offer access to Document Intelligence via the Zocks-eMoney integration, we’re eager for our joint clients to leverage this new feature to help streamline the planning process,” said Ricky Illigasch, Vice President, Product Management, eMoney Advisor. “We continue to invest in new and enhanced integrations to elevate the planning experience and support the diverse needs of our clients.”

“Document Intelligence extends our AI automation beyond meeting prep and note-taking into document data mapping, which is critical but time-consuming, detailed work,” said Drew DiMarino, Chief Revenue Officer at Zocks. “By deepening our integration with eMoney, we’re helping advisors win more new clients and deliver financial plans, advice, and results faster than before.”

More Information and Availability

Zocks Document Intelligence is available now for Zocks and eMoney users. For more information, visit www.zocks.io/features/document-intelligence.

Webinar: December 10, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. ET

The companies will co-host a live webinar on Wednesday, December 10, at 2:00 p.m. ET to showcase the new Document Intelligence capability. Register for the webinar here.

About Zocks

Zocks is the AI Assistant for financial services. Its privacy-first platform saves financial advisors 10+ hours a week by automating administrative tasks like meeting preparation and notes, intake and account opening forms, tailored client emails, document processing, and more. With powerful integrations and enterprise-ready controls, Zocks turns every client conversation into structured, accurate data and insights that strengthen relationships and fuel business growth. Join thousands of advisors and firms, including Carson Group, Osaic, Kestra Financial, and Ameritas, that rely on Zocks; learn more and start a free trial at zocks.io.

About eMoney Advisor, LLC

eMoney Advisor, LLC (“eMoney”) provides technology solutions and services that help people talk about money. Rooted in holistic financial planning, eMoney solutions strengthen client relationships, streamline business operations, enhance business development, and drive overall growth. More than 138,000 financial professionals across firms of all sizes use the eMoney platform to serve more than 7 million households throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit: emoneyadvisor.com.