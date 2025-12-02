CareView Communications Announces New Partnership with Springfield Memorial Hospital to Advance Excellence in Patient Care

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareView Communications, Inc. (“CareView” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CRVW), a leading provider of virtual care and patient safety solutions, is pleased to announce a new business agreement with Springfield Memorial Hospital in Springfield, Illinois, marking a significant step forward in both organizations’ shared mission to elevate patient care through innovation and clinical excellence.

This collaboration brings CareView’s advanced virtual patient monitoring and safety technology to Springfield Memorial Hospital, enabling clinical teams to enhance patient engagement, elevate staff efficiency, and support safer care environments. With hospitals nationwide facing growing pressures to improve outcomes while reducing operational strain, this agreement reflects a mutual commitment to investing in forward-thinking solutions that deliver meaningful clinical and financial impact.

Springfield Memorial Hospital will implement CareView’s Virtual Sitting platform, a next-generation monitoring system designed to support continuous observation, reduce patient falls, strengthen workflow efficiencies, and alleviate staffing burdens. The system equips care teams with real-time visibility into patient activity, empowering nurses and clinical staff to intervene quickly and effectively while maintaining focus on higher-acuity needs.

“We are honored to partner with Springfield Memorial Hospital, an organization that shares our dedication to excellence and quality patient care,” said Sandra McRee, Chief Operating Officer of CareView. “This agreement represents more than the adoption of new technology—it reflects a united vision to support caregivers, protect patients, and create safer, smarter care environments. We look forward to supporting Springfield Memorial Hospital as they continue to lead with innovation.”

The agreement comes at a pivotal moment in healthcare as hospitals intensify efforts to improve patient safety metrics and streamline care processes. CareView’s platform has demonstrated measurable success across the country, helping hospitals reduce falls, decrease sitter costs, prevent adverse events, and expand staff capacity. By implementing the Virtual Sitting system, Springfield Memorial Hospital aims to strengthen situational awareness in patient rooms while increasing operational resilience and enabling nurses to work at the top of their license.

Leaders at Springfield Memorial Hospital emphasized the importance of selecting a partner whose solutions align with their unwavering focus on safe, high-quality care. CareView’s comprehensive technology suite and proven performance make it an ideal fit for the hospital’s long-term strategy of integrating intelligent systems to support both clinical teams and patients.

CareView remains committed to ensuring a seamless deployment of the Virtual Observer® platform, providing clinical training, 24/7 support, and dedicated program oversight to help Springfield Memorial Hospital achieve sustained success. This new agreement underscores a shared belief that investing in advanced, purpose-built technology is essential to supporting the future of patient care. Together, CareView and Springfield Memorial Hospital are setting the stage for a more efficient, responsive, and patient-centered care experience.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

For over a decade, CareView Communications, Inc. has empowered over 200 hospitals nationwide with its virtual nursing and virtual sitter solutions. The Company’s patient safety platform, supported by AI-enabled predictive tools, significantly reduces falls and alleviates staffing pressures—helping hospitals deliver more safe and efficient care.