Orca Security Expands Strategic Partnership with Zscaler to Strengthen Zero Trust and Cloud Risk Management

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, the pioneer in agentless cloud security, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with Zscaler, the leader in cloud security, that unites Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA™) with Orca’s AI-powered cloud risk intelligence. The integration delivers unified visibility across cloud workloads and access infrastructure, helping organizations eliminate noise, prioritize critical risks, and strengthen their Zero Trust posture.

As enterprises embrace cloud-native operations and remote access at scale, traditional network perimeters no longer define security boundaries. The combined solution from Orca and Zscaler bridges this divide, bringing together ZPA’s secure, identity-based access context with Orca’s deep, agentless insight into workload and exposure risk. The result: smarter alerting, stronger prioritization, and fewer false positives—enabling security teams to focus on what truly matters.

“Security teams are drowning in noise and complexity,” said Avi Shua, Chief Innovation Officer and Co-Founder, Orca Security. “By combining Orca’s comprehensive cloud visibility with Zscaler’s trusted access intelligence, we’re giving organizations a clear path to act faster and with greater confidence. This partnership exemplifies how cloud and access security can work together to empower teams to strengthen zero trust without slowing innovation.”

With the Orca-Zscaler integration, that trust-infrastructure question becomes clearer. Benefits of the integration include:

Less alert fatigue & fewer false positives - By eliminating alerts tied to trusted access flows, the signal-to-noise ratio improves.

- By eliminating alerts tied to trusted access flows, the signal-to-noise ratio improves. Faster investigation time - By correlating access metadata and risk scoring in one place, SecOps teams spend less time stitching together logs and more time acting.

- By correlating access metadata and risk scoring in one place, SecOps teams spend less time stitching together logs and more time acting. Stronger zero trust posture - Access and workloads are no longer siloed, providing end-to-end risk insight across private apps, egress IPs, and cloud exposures.

“Orca and Zscaler share a common mission: to simplify security in an increasingly complex cloud environment,” said Omer Ansari, Sr. Director, Technology Alliances, Zscaler. “Through this expanded integration, our joint customers gain the context they need to prioritize threats intelligently and maintain a true zero trust architecture across users, applications, and workloads.”

Investigation time is accelerated as access and exposure data are correlated within a single platform, providing complete risk visibility from user access to cloud workload. Together, Orca and Zscaler enable a stronger, more adaptive zero trust posture that continuously validates trust across users, devices, applications, and cloud environments.

To learn more visit orca.security/partners/technology/zscaler.

