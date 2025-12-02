Ameriflex and Aflac partner to deliver seamless consumer directed health care administration in the public sector market.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameriflex, a leading provider of consumer-directed health care (CDH) solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Aflac, the leading provider of supplemental health insurance in the U.S.1 Under this partnership, Ameriflex will serve as Aflac's administrative partner for CDH services in the public sector market.

“Ameriflex’s expertise and strong service capabilities will help Aflac continue to deliver superior service to our public sector business, said Aflac Senior Vice President of Distribution, Strategy and Operations Jon Edgington. “Seamless delivery of consumer directed health care complements Aflac’s mission to provide increased value, savings and financial protection for our public sector customers and their employees.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Ameriflex and reflects the strong confidence Aflac has placed in the company's expertise and service capabilities. Leveraging Ameriflex's proven track record in benefits administration, the collaboration will support Aflac’s commitment to delivering exceptional value to their customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aflac. Aflac is not only an iconic brand with a sterling reputation in our industry, but also a company that shares our commitment to exceptional service and innovative solutions,” said Ameriflex Chief Marketing Officer Kevin Burgess. "This partnership is a testament to the trust Aflac has placed in our team and our ability to deliver superior administration services for their CDH offerings."

The partnership will initially focus on spending accounts (i.e., Flexible Spending Accounts, Health Savings Accounts and more), administration for Aflac’s public sector segment, ensuring seamless service delivery alongside Aflac’s leading supplemental insurance benefits and enhanced customer experience for Aflac's public sector clients.

"We look forward to this partnership and are committed to providing great service to Aflac's customers," added Ameriflex President Rashmi Daryman. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver comprehensive, reliable benefits administration solutions."

ABOUT AMERIFLEX

For over 25 years, Ameriflex has been a leading provider of tax-advantaged benefits and compliance solutions. Built organically and with an unwavering commitment to sustainable growth that puts the best interests of our clients first, Ameriflex continues to reinvest in smart, integrated user tools and technologies, best-in-class service, and advocacy efforts all geared toward reducing healthcare costs and delivering a hassle-free experience that keeps your world quiet and your clients happy. Learn more at myameriflex.com.

ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for nearly seven decades to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 19 consecutive years (2025) and Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 24 years (2025). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2024) for 11 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/español. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at investors.aflac.com under “Sustainability.”

