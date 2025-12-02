Cozey Partners with Klarna to Bring Flexible Payment Options to Online Shoppers in Canada and the U.S.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, announced today a new partnership with Cozey, one of Canada’s fastest-growing direct-to-consumer furniture brands. The launch introduces Klarna’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solutions to Cozey’s online stores in Canada and the United States, giving customers more flexibility when purchasing Cozey’s modular and design-forward home furniture.

Shoppers can now pay using Klarna’s flexible options—Pay in Full, Pay in 4 (four interest-free installments), or Financing for larger purchases—directly on Cozey’s eCommerce site. The addition of Klarna allows Cozey to provide a more seamless checkout experience and help customers furnish their homes responsibly, affordably, and on their own terms.

“Cozey is redefining how people shop for furniture, combining design, quality, and convenience,” said Steven Clarke, Head of Klarna Canada. “We’re thrilled to partner with a brand that shares our customer-first approach and to bring greater payment flexibility to Cozey shoppers as we continue to expand across North America.”

Cozey is quickly becoming a leader in the furniture category, offering modular sofas and home accessories designed for modern living. The brand has seen tremendous growth and continues to expand its reach across North America. By integrating Klarna, Cozey is providing a more transparent and accessible way to shop online, reinforcing its commitment to customer experience.

“At Cozey, our mission has always been to simplify furniture shopping and make high-quality design accessible to everyone,” said Dominic Létourneau, CFO and COO of Cozey. “Partnering with Klarna allows us to offer customers even more flexibility and confidence at checkout, helping them design spaces they love without compromise.”

Forward-Looking Statements

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna’s AI-powered payments and commerce network empowers people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store, and through Apple Pay and Google Pay. Over 850,000 retailers partner with Klarna to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, IKEA, Expedia Group, Nike, and Airbnb. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

About Cozey

Founded in 2020 in Montreal, Cozey is a direct-to-consumer furniture brand offering modular, high-quality, and easy-to-assemble furniture designed for modern living. Cozey delivers premium furniture at accessible prices across Canada and the United States. The brand’s mission is to simplify how people shop for furniture—combining thoughtful design, convenience, and flexibility. For more information, visit cozey.ca and cozey.com.

