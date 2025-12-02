Treasure Data Expands Access To Its AI Marketing Cloud Through AWS Marketplace

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2025, Treasure Data today announced its AI Marketing Cloud is now available in AWS Marketplace, giving global brands and innovative companies faster, more direct access to its AI-native marketing platform.

​​Treasure Data now offers its product portfolio in AWS Marketplace – Treasure Data AI Marketing Cloud, Treasure Data AI Agents, and Treasure Data Intelligent CDP – to help marketing, data, and IT teams easily discover, buy, and deploy its AI-enabled marketing platform. Through AWS Marketplace, organizations can easily procure, deploy, and manage Treasure Data’s solutions while benefiting from the security, scalability, and simplified billing of AWS.

Unifying trusted customer data, secure AI agents, and intelligent activation, AI Marketing Cloud augments marketing teams’ abilities to deliver hyper-personalized experiences across every channel. The addition of AI Marketing Cloud in AWS Marketplace expands opportunities for companies to lower total cost of ownership by reducing dependencies on fragmented marketing and data tools, and power revenue growth through more relevant engagement and AI decisioning.

“As a longtime partner of Amazon Web Services, we’re excited to further accelerate distribution of our AI-enabled marketing platform to AWS customers,” said Kaz Ohta, CEO and co-founder of Treasure Data. “Since its release, the response to AI Marketing Cloud has been incredible. We look forward to helping more marketing teams efficiently orchestrate hyper-personalized customer experiences to accelerate revenue growth.”

Trade in complexity, trade up to a unified AI Marketing Cloud

Treasure Data recently expanded its Trade-Up program to help companies consolidate martech tools and lower costs by switching to Treasure Data. The program now offers attractive incentives for multiple tools:

ESP or CEP Trade-Up: Replace your legacy platform with Treasure Data’s Engagement AI Suite, part of AI Marketing Cloud, and get up to 24 months free with a multi-year commitment.

Replace your legacy platform with Treasure Data’s Engagement AI Suite, part of AI Marketing Cloud, and get up to 24 months free with a multi-year commitment. CDP Trade-Up: Switch to Treasure Data Intelligent CDP and only pay in full once your existing CDP contract ends. A multi-billion-dollar North American retailer switched to Treasure Data to save over $3 million and reduce recurring costs by 40% over three years.

Marketing Super Agent: An AI super-orchestrator architecting stack-free ecosystems

Revealed on-stage at CDP World in October 2025, Marketing Super Agent is a category-defining AI marketer built into Treasure Data’s AI Marketing Cloud, without compromising stack-agnostic flexibility.

Unlike traditional copilots that respond to prompts, Marketing Super Agent plans, creates, and executes marketing work end-to-end by orchestrating specialized task agents, maintaining persistent memory, and operating as the hub of a marketer’s daily workflow.

Each agent collaborates through a shared live memory layer, enabling true cross-workflow reasoning and delivering an AI that understands context, builds reasoning chains, and executes multi-step marketing work with precision.

It dynamically assembles and coordinates specialist task agents, including deep research, sentiment analysis, persona development, competitor intelligence, campaign concepting, channel-specific ad generation, and more.

Qualified companies that want to experience the power of Marketing Super Agent and the most cost-effective AI Marketing Cloud built for today’s agentic era should act fast. Customers can contact their account manager immediately, and prospects can reach out to Treasure Data sales before the window closes.

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data provides global brands the trusted data foundation and intelligence to know and engage every customer with hyper-personalized experiences. The company’s Intelligent CDP, AI Agent Foundry, and AI Marketing Cloud together form the AI-enabled marketing platform to help companies reduce total cost of ownership and power revenue growth through more relevant engagement and AI decisioning. Visit www.treasuredata.com to learn more.