RealSense and AVerMedia Announce Partnership to Accelerate the Adoption of Physical AI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealSense, a pioneer in AI-powered computer vision, and AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., a leading global provider of application-ready Physical AI turnkey solutions, announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of Physical AI by delivering a robust, humanoid-ready integrated compute solution that dramatically reduces the complexity of systems engineering and shortens time-to-market for next-generation robotics.

At a moment when Physical AI is emerging as the new technological gold rush, the two companies are enabling robotics innovators to move quickly, focus on their core competencies and stake leadership positions in rapidly expanding markets, from autonomous delivery and logistics to industrial robotics and mobile manipulation. While early leaders have already demonstrated what’s possible, countless new opportunities are emerging alongside surging investment and real-world demand.

As part of the collaboration, the companies are introducing the AVerMedia SenseEdge Development Kit, a fully integrated, ready-to-use AI vision platform that enables developers and engineering teams to move from idea to deployment faster and with greater confidence. The solution combines the AVerMedia D317 NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin carrier board, GMSL/USB/PoE camera adapter boards and RealSense™ depth cameras into one unified, production-ready system, significantly simplifying perception stack development for humanoids and mobile robots.

“This partnership is a major step in our mission to deliver the Visual Cortex for Physical AI,” said Nadav Orbach, CEO of RealSense. “By combining RealSense’s industry-leading depth perception with AVerMedia’s powerful edge compute solutions, we’re enabling robots to see, sense and act in real time in dynamic human environments. Together, we’re helping robotics teams innovate faster and get actual products into the real world.”

“AVerMedia is committed to empowering the next wave of intelligent machines,” said Michael Kuo, CEO of AVerMedia. “By integrating our application-ready turnkey solutions technology with RealSense’s depth capabilities, we’re giving developers a complete, high-performance platform that eliminates integration pain points and accelerates time-to-market. It’s an exciting moment for Physical AI, and we’re proud to help drive this transformation.”

This partnership is a foundation of RealSense’s broader growth strategy: expanding through deep collaborations with leading industrial and edge compute companies to simplify purchasing, integration and global support for its perception systems.

About AVerMedia

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. is a leading global provider of application-ready Edge AI turnkey solutions, recognized for its expertise in video and audio technologies. AVerMedia offers customized, fully integrated hardware and software solutions designed to accelerate AI deployments across various industries, including smart cities, robotics, and industrial automation. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner, AVerMedia is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge AI inference solutions that enable businesses to scale AI effectively and reliably at the edge. Learn more at: https://professional.avermedia.com

About RealSense

Incubated at Intel Corporation, RealSense delivers industry-leading depth cameras and vision technology used in autonomous mobile robots, access control, industrial automation, healthcare and more. With a mission to deliver world-class perception systems for Physical AI and safely integrate robotics and AI into everyday life, RealSense provides intelligent, secure and reliable vision systems that help machines navigate and interact with the human world. The company is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with operations worldwide. Learn more at: www.realsenseai.com