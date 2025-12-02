Carolina Athletics and SIDEARM Sports Integrate FanCompass for Enhanced Fan Engagement

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of a continued effort to bring unparalleled fan engagement and experience to Chapel Hill, Carolina Athletics and SIDEARM Sports announced today a new partnership with FanCompass that integrates the FC CORE Fan Engagement Engine into GoHeels.com, the official athletics website of the Tar Heels, powered by SIDEARM.

FanCompass is a provider of digital fan engagement solutions operating throughout the global sports industry and delivers FC CORE to its partners as a suite of digital tools utilized to deepen fan engagement, first-party data capture, and the generation of digital sponsorship opportunities.

“I’ve experienced the value of FanCompass and the measurable impact it brings,” said Rick Barakat, Deputy Athletics Director & Chief Revenue Officer for UNC, “We’re always looking for innovative ways to engage our fans and partners more effectively. FC CORE gives us the tools and insights to do that—elevating our digital strategy while driving new revenue opportunities.”

When integrated into GoHeels.com, FC CORE creates a white-labeled gamified user experience for fans visiting the Tar Heels online year-round. In addition to enhancing the industry-leading digital fan engagement delivered by SIDEARM Sports, these branded online activations also deepen the connection between UNC fans and local, regional, and national brand partners. FanCompass Co-Founder & CEO Jamie Pardi shared his enthusiasm for the partnership.

“We are thrilled to be working with both UNC and SIDEARM Sports,” said Pardi. “FC CORE will empower the Tar Heels to deliver next-level fan experiences while creating measurable value for their partners.”

The FC CORE Fan Engagement Engine is a full-service technology that both Carolina Athletics and SIDEARM Sports can use to stay in constant touch with the digital habits of web visitors, raising digital revenue incrementally while collecting invaluable fan data.

“We are excited to see Carolina Athletics be first out of the gate to pair SIDEARM’s expertise with FanCompass’s suite of innovative fan engagement tools to drive increased excitement and participation in and around Tar Heel athletic events,” said George Scott, President of SIDEARM Sports. “We look forward to continuing to partner with both UNC and FanCompass to evolve the fan experience for Tar Heel fans.”

About Carolina Athletics

Carolina Athletics is driven by the mission “We educate and inspire through athletics”. The department sponsors 13 men’s teams and 15 women’s teams and has won 63 national championships - including 52 NCAA titles. Carolina also leads the ACC with 300 total team championships.

About SIDEARM Sports

Operating in the Learfield business suite since June 2014, SIDEARM Sports is the nation’s leading digital provider for college athletics. Based in Syracuse, N.Y., SIDEARM powers the digital fan experience for the majority of NCAA programs and Power Four athletic departments. Through strategic innovation, we transform the fan experience by creating connected, meaningful digital experiences that fuel engagement and growth. Trusted by the biggest brands in college sports, our best-in-class software and technology support websites, mobile and OTT apps, live stats, and streaming solutions. We built the foundation for the industry, and SIDEARM has continued to be a trailblazer in the digital fan engagement industry for 25 years, providing data-driven insight and top-of-the-line innovations.

About FanCompass

FanCompass innovates at the intersection of sports, technology, and fan data to drive digital revenue for the global sports industry. FC CORE Fan Engagement Engine delivers 1st party data and lead generation to build databases that ultimately drive digital sales for any sports property. FanCompass is trusted by clubs and leagues across the NBA, NFL, MLB, MILB, NCAA, USL, NLL, AHL, Motorsports, and esports, among others. Learn more at fancompass.com.