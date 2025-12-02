SER Group Acquires Metaforce, Supercharging Intelligent Document Creation, Communication and Interaction in Doxis Platform

BONN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SER Group, the global leader of intelligent content automation solutions, today announced the acquisition of Metaforce, a specialist in Customer Communication Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) software solutions.

The move strengthens SER’s leadership in Smart Content, adding modern document generation innovations to the Doxis AI-powered enterprise content management (ECM) platform, giving customers complete control over the full content lifecycle.

Rising demand for personalized, interactive customer experiences at scale

Today’s organizations face mounting pressure to efficiently create personalized, compliant, and interactive customer communications at large scale, while also successfully empowering frontline staff and securely managing confidential information. The fusion of CCM/CXM and ECM technologies addresses this challenge head-on — enabling companies to generate, store and govern documents intelligently across the entire document lifecycle.

With the integration of Metaforce’s next-generation CCM and CXM technology, Doxis customers now benefit from truly end-to-end intelligent content automation — from inbound information capture to outbound communications — within a single, AI-driven platform.

For customers, this means faster, smarter, and higher quality processes. By leveraging AI-powered CCM and CXM capabilities, customers can ensure accuracy, compliance, and efficiency across business-critical use cases, for example:

For insurance and financial services providers, Doxis automates the creation of policies, contracts, and customer correspondence, freeing teams to focus on service rather than paperwork.

In HR, Doxis powers the full employee journey — from processing job applications and generating contracts to onboarding and managing all related documentation, directly integrated with HR systems like SAP SuccessFactors.

In Legal and Sales, Doxis accelerates document preparation for contracts, proposals, and approvals, helping teams close deals faster and with greater confidence.

A proven innovator of high-quality, low-effort customer experiences

As a hidden champion with over two decades of experience, Metaforce helps organizations manage all aspects of digital customer communication — from dynamic document generation to interactive forms — delivering high-quality, low-effort experiences.

“With Metaforce joining SER, we’re heralding a new era of Smart Content and revolutionizing how document processes are automated and managed,” says Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER. “By enhancing ECM with CCM, we’re closing the loop for our customers — helping them not only manage and understand their documents but also generate them intelligently and compliantly. This is a part of our mission to maximize our customers’ ROI: return on information.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with SER, a Gartner® Leader in document management, and provide our customers AI-infused solutions for the entire document lifecycle. SER and Metaforce are perfectly aligned in our customer-centric vision. Together we look forward to unlocking further use cases and providing even better digital experiences for customers,” says Johan Junge, CEO of Metaforce.

Acquisition builds on SER’s momentum as the Leader of AI-driven content automation

The acquisition marks a significant step in SER’s strategy to be a market leader for next-generation, AI-first document management and automation. By acquiring Metaforce, SER strengthens its technology portfolio and expands its commercial presence in the Nordics. Following the recent acquisitions of AFI Solutions and Klippa, SER continues to execute on its bold Smart Content strategy — advancing a unified, AI platform that redefines intelligent content automation and accelerates its global expansion.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Metaforce

Founded in Sweden, Metaforce provides innovative CCM and CXM solutions that enable organizations to create personalized, compliant, and interactive customer communications. Its AI-powered platform supports dynamic document generation and template management, combined with interactive forms and workflows, empowering enterprises to modernize communications and deliver exceptional digital experiences. Learn more: www.metaforce.se.

About SER

SER Group is the leading provider of AI-powered document management solutions. SER’s Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform helps enterprises to transform information into insights, automate processes and intelligently manage billions of documents every day. Our mission is simple: to deliver our customers’ Return on Information (ROI) through Smart Content solutions. Trusted by over 3,000 customers and 5 million users in more than 150 countries, SER is recognized by top analysts as a Leader. Learn more: www.sergroup.com.