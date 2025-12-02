BAFS Announces Integration with Portico from Fiserv

MONROE, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Business Alliance Financial Services (BAFS), a leading provider of commercial lending technology and services, today announced its integration with Portico® from Fiserv, a full-service account processing system. Through this integration, credit unions using Portico will have greater flexibility to deploy the BAFS BLAST® commercial loan origination and loan accounting software platform.

“By connecting Portico with the BLAST platform, we are making it easier for credit unions to tap into specialized commercial lending expertise and technology that support their goals and strengthen service to members.” Share

With the BAFS and Portico integration, credit unions can fuel their commercial lending strategy and streamline loan lifecycles with intuitive dashboards, compliance-informed workflows and access to real-time portfolio insights designed for efficiency and clarity. The platform supports institutions across the full lending lifecycle, from origination and underwriting to servicing and compliance. It can also be deployed with or without BAFS’ full-service back-office support. This flexible approach enables clients to expand commercial lending capacity without adding internal headcount.

“Credit unions are increasingly seeking ways to grow and diversify their lending portfolios while maintaining operational efficiency,” said Dudley White, Head of Core Account Processing Solutions at Fiserv. “By connecting Portico with the BLAST platform, we are making it easier for credit unions to tap into specialized commercial lending expertise and technology that support their goals and strengthen service to members.”

BLAST, developed in-house by BAFS commercial lenders, accommodates the nuances of managing risk, optimizing performance, and navigating credit cycles. The team combines deep operational expertise with purpose-built technology to help credit unions lend with confidence. BAFS offers scalable programs that make commercial lending manageable for credit unions by equipping teams with the infrastructure, automation, and hands-on support to build a high-performing portfolio, regardless of size or geography. Since its inception, BAFS has expanded its services to more than 100 financial institutions nationwide.

“Commercial lending may seem intimidating to scale for credit unions that lack the internal resources, system infrastructure, or staffing capacity, but it does not have to be,” said Richard Guillot, CEO of BAFS. “Leveraging the right technology can empower smarter lending decisions, operational efficiency, and sustainable portfolio growth. The BAFS integration with Portico gives credit unions access to the tools and support needed to modernize lending without sacrificing mission. We understand how to help institutions embrace innovation while preserving continuity.”

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world’s smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index, one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Companies™ and one of Fortune® World’s Most Admired Companies™. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About BAFS

Business Alliance Financial Services (BAFS) provides commercial loan processing, servicing, training, and consulting to community financial institutions. Based in Monroe, La., BAFS combines proven lending expertise with its proprietary BLAST® platform to help credit unions and banks grow their commercial portfolios with confidence. The BLAST system supports the full loan lifecycle, from origination to servicing with intuitive workflows, real-time reporting, and audit-ready compliance.

BAFS offers a flexible delivery model that allows institutions to use its platform alone or alongside full-service lending support. With a team of former bankers, credit officers, and technologists, BAFS brings decades of real-world experience to every client engagement, enabling smarter lending decisions, operational efficiency, and sustainable portfolio growth.

Let’s add for more information visit www.bafs.com or connect with us via LinkedIn.