OnMed and 22Beacon Partner to Bring Healthcare Access to U.S. Charter Schools

OnMed and 22Beacon today announced a strategic partnership to launch the Public Charter School Health Equity Initiative, bringing OnMed's CareStationTM to 30 charter schools across the country. This groundbreaking pilot transforms schools into trusted healthcare access points, removing barriers that keep 120 million Americans, especially children, from receiving timely medical care.

Six years into the post-pandemic landscape, healthcare access remains a critical challenge, with 80% of U.S. counties experiencing healthcare deserts and children disproportionately impacted. The OnMed and 22Beacon partnership is solving this crisis by placing comprehensive healthcare services directly in schools where students, families, and communities already gather. It addresses healthcare access while simultaneously improving educational outcomes, workforce health, and community wellbeing.

"22Beacon's portfolio represents over $1 billion in charter school real estate across 31 states," said Alan Washington, president and CEO of 22Beacon. "As a national nonprofit, our existing infrastructure eliminates typical barriers to implementation, allowing us to move quickly to serve communities that need healthcare access most urgently."

OnMed’s CareStation is an 8x10 foot healthcare access infrastructure solution that offers personalized, patient-first healthcare to communities nationwide from a Clinic-in-a-Box. Through this partnership, they will be available to students during the school day, with extended hours for families and community members, supporting both insured and uninsured patients. All medical information is protected with HIPAA-compliant privacy standards, and parents maintain full control over their children's healthcare decisions.

"Schools are already trusted anchors in communities," said Karthik Ganesh, CEO of OnMed. "This partnership empowers them to address one of the biggest barriers to student success, which is healthcare access. By combining 22Beacon's real estate infrastructure with OnMed's proven CareStation, we're creating a scalable model that brings care directly to those who need it most."

The partnership will roll out in two phases: a 30-school pilot across the 22Beacon portfolio network, followed by a national offering with the ultimate goal of establishing this model as a standard for charter schools using proven impact data. The funding model leverages public-private partnerships, grants, and philanthropy, making it cost-free to schools while ensuring sustainability.

For more information about the Public Charter School Health Equity Initiative, visit www.22beacon.org/onmed.

About OnMed

OnMed is solving America's healthcare access crisis and improving lives through its one-of-a-kind CareStation. This healthcare infrastructure solution delivers personalized, patient-first care, all from an 8x10 foot Clinic-in-a-Box. OnMed's CareStations are currently contracted across seven states and Puerto Rico, with plans to significantly expand the footprint in 2026. OnMed is rebuilding America’s healthcare access infrastructure through partnerships with payors, providers, government agencies, employers, educational institutions and more. Learn more at www.onmed.com.

About 22Beacon

22Beacon is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to breaking barriers in public education by expanding access to high-quality facilities for schools and communities that need them most. Through innovative financing solutions, strategic partnerships, and deep expertise in facilities development, 22Beacon helps schools create and sustain inspiring learning environments where students can thrive. Since its founding, 22Beacon has supported hundreds of schools in opening their doors and serving families with excellence and equity. Visit www.22beacon.org to learn more.