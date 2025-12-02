Feasibly Transforms Real Estate Feasibility Analysis With Multi-Agent AI Software

PARK CITY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feasibly, a new AI-powered real estate analysis platform developed by market and financial feasibility veterans, launched today to modernize how developers, investors, and lenders evaluate the viability of commercial development projects.

"Feasibly's founders spent decades conducting market and financial analysis for complex development projects. They built Feasibly with proven methods, proprietary data, and AI automation to deliver accurate feasibility analysis in days instead of months." Share

Blending AI speed with human expertise, Feasibly’s patent-pending software delivers bank-ready market feasibility studies in days instead of months. “Feasibly’s founders spent decades conducting feasibility studies for complex development projects,” said Brian Connolly, Founder & CEO. “Based on that experience, we built Feasibly with proven analytical methods, proprietary data, and AI automation to make professional-grade feasibility analysis accessible to more builders, funders, and planners.”

At launch, Feasibly supports six project types: multi-family, retail, hotel, office, sports, entertainment, and mixed-use development. Future sectors will include single-family residential, student housing, medical, storage, and more.

How It Works

Feasibly's multi-agent AI uses specialized large language models to automate market analysis, financial modeling, and reporting. Dedicated AI agents handle data from retrieval to narrative synthesis, working alongside Feasibly’s human analysts. This speeds up production of bank-ready studies, and every report is expertly reviewed for accuracy and reporting best practices.

Feasibly delivers comprehensive analysis including demographics and socioeconomics, comparable development trends, competitive benchmarking, market demand, and cash-flow projections - ready for internal or external use.

Data Integrity & Technology

Feasibly’s AI is reinforced by the founders’ 20+ years of proprietary project data and feasibility methodologies. The data pipeline integrates internal models, verified sources for real-time market intelligence, and tightly controlled open-web retrieval. Feasibly’s customer success dashboard replaces static email delivery with interactive reporting views.

Business Model & Differentiation

Feasibly provides premium, bank-ready feasibility reports starting at $10,000, with an average three-day turnaround, significantly faster than traditional consulting firms. Backed by $1 million in pre-seed funding, Feasibly is engineered for scale, continuous learning, and rapid expansion into new asset types; with long-term differentiation rooted in deep domain expertise, proprietary datasets, and human-in-the-loop oversight.

Our Founders

Feasibly was co-founded by Brian Connolly, Eric Habermas, and Walter Franco, long-time feasibility industry collaborators with expertise across market, financial, and strategic analysis.

About Feasibly

Feasibly combines AI-driven analysis with expert human review to deliver accurate, early-stage market and financial feasibility reports. Feasibly is accelerating the path from idea to viable project by providing reliable insights at the moment it matters most.