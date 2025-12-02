ChatB2B Launches: A New Podcast Helping Marketers Find Their Advantage in the AI Era

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--What happens when AI changes not just how we market, but how our organizations make decisions?

That’s the question at the center of ChatB2B, a new weekly podcast for B2B marketers who want clearer answers, and a stronger point of view, as the industry moves through one of its most transformative chapters.

Hosted by Andrew Au, a technology expert and Co-CEO of Intercept who has been featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, BNN, and Business Insider, ChatB2B brings practical conversations to marketers navigating AI’s accelerating impact on campaigns, content, teams, and go-to-market strategy. Each episode features Andrew’s conversation with B2B marketing leaders who break down what’s real, what’s noise, and what practitioners are doing today to prepare for what’s next.

ChatB2B launches with three episodes:

Episode 1 with Mike Thibodeau, Google Cloud

Sales Enablement in the Era of AI: Are We in an AI Bubble?

Andrew and Mike explore how AI is reshaping sales enablement, helping teams cut through content overload and guide buyers through increasingly complex decisions.

Episode 2 with Jonna Bell, Qualcomm

The New Partner Marketing Playbook

For marketers supporting channel partners, AI is changing expectations fast. Jonna Bell, Global Director of Commercial Channel Marketing at Qualcomm, shares how her team is using AI to simplify workflows, personalize content, and scale partner programs that actually get used.

Episode 3 with Josh Chiavaroli, Intel

What AI Really Means for Your Marketing Career

If you’re wondering how AI will reshape the skills marketers need, this conversation delivers clarity. Josh Chiavaroli draws on experience across OEM, silicon, and the classroom to explain which skills are rising in value and what work humans should still own.

About Intercept

Intercept is an award-winning B2B marketing consultancy built for global technology companies. We help enterprise brands influence buying committees with campaigns, content, and strategic creative that unify decision-makers and build momentum toward a clear yes.