Aptyx Expands With Precision Extrusion Center of Excellence in Boston Medtech Corridor

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptyx, a leading global designer, developer and manufacturer of complex devices and components for the Life Sciences industry, announced today the strategic acquisition of Argos Corporation, a Massachusetts based precision extrusion company with established expertise and technologies across materials and manufacturing processes. With this acquisition, Aptyx will combine its growing precision extrusion portfolio and launch a Precision Extrusion Center of Excellence - adding immediate capacity, enhanced capabilities, and in-house engineering expertise for Interventional innovation.

“This marks another milestone in our growth strategy, further enhancing our ability to provide integrated expertise and innovation for our OEM Life Science customers,” said Gregg Tobin, President and CEO, Aptyx. “This new center perfectly complements our Interventional Center of Excellence in Charlotte, where we have a long history of supporting complex transcatheter implants and delivery systems from early design to finished device manufacturing.”

Building on Aptyx’s Strength in Extrusion

Aptyx has long been recognized for its capabilities in extrusion, from market-leading performance in core mandrel to specialty tubing for sleep, respiratory, and anesthesia applications. The new Precision Extrusion Center of Excellence builds on this foundation—expanding scale, technology, and catheter-grade precision to further support the development and manufacturing of complex interventional systems.

The Center will support its customers with broad capabilities including:

High precision tubing with wall thicknesses from .001” and ID/OD tolerances to .0005”

Quick-turn development and manufacturing in a controlled environment

In-house tooling design to support speed, precision and risk mitigation

Broad range of materials and capabilities including multi-lumen, precise taper tubing, micro extrusions, co-extrusion, multi-layered extrusion, balloon tubing and more

High-touch customer collaboration and assured quality

Accelerating Innovation for Interventional Markets

With the addition of the Boston-area Center of Excellence, Aptyx significantly expands its ability to serve the Interventional and catheter-based device markets with speed, precision, and scalability.

The new facility adds depth to Aptyx’s already extensive portfolio of capabilities - including molding, extrusion, coating solutions, and finished device assembly - further enhancing the fully integrated design & manufacturing platform that supports customers from concept through commercialization.

“We’re committed to conquering technical challenges and advancing what’s possible in medical tubing,” said Patrick Daly, Director, Global Extrusion, Aptyx. “This expansion deepens our extrusion expertise and enhances how we bring specialized strengths together across Aptyx to drive Medtech advancement.”

About Aptyx

Aptyx is a global manufacturing partner that engineers smart solutions to help customers solve tough challenges with confidence. With a broad range of specialized capabilities including engineering, extrusion, molding, coatings, and assembly, the company manufactures complex components and devices for the Life Sciences industry. Headquartered in Tempe, AZ, Aptyx has dedicated production facilities across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The Aptyx name symbolizes the “aptitude meets excellence” approach found in every aspect of the company’s operations. Visit www.aptyx.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TruArc Partners

TruArc Partners is a private equity firm focused on middle-market control investments. TruArc focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across specialty manufacturing and business services. The TruArc investment team collaborates with its operating partners and portfolio management teams to create value through a transformational growth strategy led by organic or acquisition-driven growth. Visit truarcpartners.com.

About Argos

Argos is an ISO 13485–certified custom extrusion house with more than 25 years’ experience in small-diameter medical tubing and precision thermoplastic profiles. The company produces microbore catheter shafts, liners, co-extrusions, multi-lumen, profile, striping, taper tubing, and heat-shrink and cut-to-order products for reflow, jacketing, and assembly with broad expertise across advanced polymers including but not limited to TPU, TPE, Pebax®, polycarbonate, nylons, polyolefins, PVDF, and other fluoropolymers.