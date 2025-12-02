Liberty Sports Group and Front Row Hospitality Announce Multi-Year Partnership with Shift4 to Power Commerce Across Sports, Entertainment, and Hospitality Properties

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liberty Sports Group (LSG) and its food and beverage division, Front Row Hospitality (FRH), today announced a multi-year partnership with Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), a global leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to become the exclusive technology partner for Liberty’s growing portfolio of sports, entertainment, and live experience properties throughout North America.

Under the agreement, Shift4 will provide SkyTab Venue technology for integrated point-of-sale and guest experience solutions, and will also power payments for merchandising, retail, and e-commerce operations across Liberty’s managed venues and client partners. The partnership strengthens Liberty’s commitment to delivering fully integrated, scalable solutions that enhance operations and elevate the fan experience.

“This partnership with Shift4 is a major step forward in how we integrate technology across our venues and live experiences,” said William Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer of Liberty Sports Group. “SkyTab Venue gives our operators the innovation and flexibility they need to elevate performance and deliver a seamless guest experience.”

“Shift4’s platform helps us unify every part of the fan experience while enabling our clients to operate more efficiently and profitably,” said Joe Scott, Vice President of Growth & Strategic Partnerships at Liberty Sports Group. “It’s a natural alignment of technology and hospitality that strengthens our ability to serve partners at the highest level.”

“We’re proud to partner with Liberty Sports Group and Front Row Hospitality to bring our cutting-edge SkyTab Venue technologies to venues and live experiences across North America,” said Dustin Alpert, Head of Sports & Entertainment at Shift4. “Our shared vision for seamless, data-driven operations and superior guest engagement makes this an exciting collaboration that sets a new standard for the industry. This partnership builds on Shift4’s leadership in powering commerce at thousands of stadiums, arenas, and entertainment venues across every major sports league in North America.”

The partnership further expands Liberty’s operational capabilities across its divisions, pairing cutting-edge commerce technology with its global purchasing power, an expansive vendor network, and hospitality expertise. By leveraging Shift4’s proven technology stack—already trusted by thousands of premier sports and entertainment venues—Liberty and Front Row Hospitality are positioned to deliver one of the most comprehensive, operator-driven platforms in the industry.

“This is a powerful partnership with a proven industry leader,” Anderson said. “Integrating Shift4’s technology into our strategies gives our clients immediate improvements in both operational performance and the guest experience.”

The partnership underscores Liberty’s commitment to building a modern, integrated technology framework that supports its expanding portfolio of venues, teams, and live experiences.

With Shift4, Liberty’s clients gain access to enhanced operational tools, stronger data visibility, increased efficiency, and a frictionless guest journey—delivering meaningful value on both the operational and fan-facing sides of the business.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit www.shift4.com

About Liberty Sports Group

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in New York City, Liberty Sports Group is a next-generation sports and entertainment company redefining how teams, venues, and live experiences are built, operated, and brought to market. Through its family of brands—Front Row Hospitality, Liberty inVenue, Liberty Live, and DCI Projects—Liberty provides vertically integrated solutions spanning venue management, food & beverage, live event production, sponsorship, and brand strategy.

With operations across North America, Liberty delivers innovative, operator-first solutions that create exceptional guest experiences and long-term value for stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.libertysportsgrp.com.