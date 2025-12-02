Boston IVF Partners with Gaia and PatientFi to Make Fertility Treatment More Accessible

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boston IVF, one of the nation’s leading reproductive service providers and a pioneer in IVF research, today announced new partnerships with Gaia, the first provider of value-based family building, and PatientFi, a modern, patient-friendly financing platform offering zero-interest plan options*, flexible monthly terms up to 84 months**, and financing that covers the entire fertility journey from treatments, and medications to labs, testing, and out-of-pocket expenses.

The collaborations build on Gaia and PatientFi’s existing partnerships with IVI RMA North America, the parent company of Boston IVF and the leader in assisted reproductive technologies with more than 24 IVF laboratories across the U.S. and Canada. This expansion marks an important step in making fertility care more accessible to patients throughout the Northeast.

“The expansion of the Gaia and PatientFi partnerships within our network represents an important step forward in our mission to advance equitable access to fertility care,” said Lynn Mason, CEO of IVI RMA North America. “By combining innovative financial solutions with the strength and scale of our network, we’re expanding access to care across North America—especially here in the Northeast and the Boston region. These partnerships transform how patients experience and manage the cost of reproductive care.”

Through Gaia’s value-based model, patients receive personalized financial plans that align payments with treatment milestones, reducing uncertainty about total costs and outcomes. With PatientFi, patients get a modern financing experience with a 30-second application, no hard credit checks, instant decisions, and funding up to $50,000. PatientFi’s Digital Wallet allows individuals to use a single approval throughout their journey, and its higher approval and conversion rates help more patients move forward without delay. Offering multiple financing pathways gives patients more choice in how they manage out-of-pocket costs.

“At Boston IVF, our commitment has always been to deliver patient-focused care that supports every individual and couples throughout their fertility journey,” said Alan Penzias, MD, Regional Medical Director, Northeast, IVI RMA North America, and Reproductive Endocrinologist at Boston IVF. “The expansion of our partnerships with Gaia and PatientFi help our patients navigate the costs of care with greater clarity and flexibility. When patients can focus on their care rather than costs, we create space for hope, healing, and better outcomes.”

“Partnering with Boston IVF means we get to support one of the most trusted names in fertility care and, more importantly, the patients they serve,” said Vanessa Suker, Fertility Channel Director, PatientFi. “Our platform is designed to take some of the financial stress out of the journey so more hopeful parents can say ‘yes’ to treatment sooner. By helping increase approvals and smoothing the path from decision to treatment, we aim to make the experience easier for both patients and clinic teams. We’re truly excited to stand alongside Boston IVF as they continue helping families grow.”

“Every day, we meet patients who are hopeful, anxious, and often overwhelmed by the financial side of fertility care,” said Nader AlSalim, Founder & CEO of Gaia. “Boston IVF’s commitment to compassionate, patient-first medicine aligns perfectly with our belief that no one should face this journey alone. By making family building more protected at such a respected institution, we’re helping transform not just how patients pay for care, but how they experience it.”

*Zero interest when paid in full during the promotional period. Zero-interest plans offered to all those approved. ** A $10,000 loan would have 84 monthly payments of $151 at 6.99%. Loans subject to credit approval.

About Boston IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 40 reproductive endocrinologists across nearly 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah. A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care, and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2024, Boston IVF joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 24 labs and 60 satellites across North America. In 2025, Boston IVF was named one of Castle Connolly’s Top 5 Private Practices for Top Doctors in Reproductive Medicine in the Nation, a distinction that reflects the organization’s continued leadership in reproductive science, innovation, and compassionate care.

About Gaia

Gaia partners with leading clinics to give people their best shot at parenthood through exceptional care, flexible financing, and support that genuinely shows up. Gaia offers smarter, more accessible ways to pay for fertility treatment, including financial protections, unlimited embryo transfers within IVF plans, and the option to add medications or genetic testing, all paid to the clinic directly with affordable monthly installments for patients. Every Gaia Member also receives 1:1 guidance from a dedicated advocate, access to licensed fertility counseling, nutritional support, and a community that stays with them through every step. For more information visit www.GaiaFamily.com and follow Gaia on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About PatientFi

PatientFi is a leading patient-friendly financing platform that helps people access life-changing healthcare with flexible, transparent monthly payment options. With no hard credit checks and instant decisions, PatientFi makes medical costs more manageable and predictable. Today, PatientFi partners with thousands of providers and major healthcare networks across fertility, aesthetics, audiology, dentistry, and other specialties nationwide. For more information, visit www.PatientFi.com.