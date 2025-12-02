Andersen Consulting Expands Presence Through Collaboration with Hilal Technology

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with Hilal Technology to strengthen its capabilities in digital infrastructure, cybersecurity, and AI.

With a presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman and India, Hilal Technology delivers full-spectrum digital infrastructure and managed services across cloud computing, cybersecurity, enterprise AI, and systems integration. Its offerings include cloud services, security and network operations, ERP and applications implementation, and the development of generative AI capabilities. With a team of more than 250 professionals, the firm supports a wide range of industries, including financial services, oil and gas, logistics, and government.

“Transformation is more than systems, it's about readiness, trust, and ongoing collaboration,” said Roshan George, director of Hilal Technology. “We’re excited to collaborate with Andersen Consulting and deliver scalable solutions that match the pace of digital evolution across the region.”

“Hilal Technology provides solutions that complement our global platform,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “Their multidisciplinary, execution-focused approach aligns seamlessly with our commitment to helping clients modernize at scale and accelerate outcomes while minimizing risk.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, AI transformation, and human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 44,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership that provides consulting solutions through its member and collaborating firms worldwide.