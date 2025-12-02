Cree LED and SANlight Partner to Advance High-Efficiency Horticulture Lighting

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cree LED, a Penguin Solutions brand (Nasdaq: PENG), and SANlight GmbH, Schruns, Austria, today announced a partnership under which SANlight will use Cree LED’s J Series® products in its new STIXX-Series luminaires.

Developed for applications with limited space, the STIXX fixtures feature a slim, space-saving design with module efficiency of up to 3.1 μmol/J. Backed by LM-80 testing with TM-21 lifetimes exceeding 53,000 hours, the luminaires deliver exceptional reliability and long service life. Advanced secondary optics not only direct light with maximum efficiency to the canopy, but also fully protect the LEDs, achieving an outstanding IP68 rating for dust and water resistance – ensuring both performance and durability in any environment.

“With Cree LED’s leadership in LEDs and established track record in optimizing solutions for horticulture, this partnership with SANlight is a natural fit,” said Joe Clark, president, Cree LED. “SANlight brings a deep understanding of photobiology and a commitment to sustainable agronomy – both of which align perfectly with our mission to enable breakthrough lighting performance for growers worldwide.”

“Innovation, precision and quality are at the heart of SANlight, and choosing Cree LED as our technology partner ensures that every grower can experience lighting that maximizes yield and efficiency,” said Martin Anker, CEO, SANlight GmbH. “The optimized full spectrum supports vigorous growth and healthy plant structure throughout both the vegetative and generative phases.”

With its modular design and versatility, the STIXX-Series can serve as a classic toplight, undercanopy light or in vertical farming applications. The system can be easily adapted to different growing setups – delivering uniform, diffused light at both low and high intensities to optimize yield, quality and energy consumption.

SANlight will be demonstrating the STIXX fixtures at the MJBizCon tradeshow, booth #N15014, December 2-5, 2025 in Las Vegas. To learn more about SANlight, visit www.sanlight.com. To learn more about Cree LED’s horticulture solutions, visit: www.cree-led.com/products/applications/horticulture/.

About Cree LED

Cree LED, a Penguin Solutions brand, offers one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of application-optimized LED chips and components, leading the industry in performance and reliability. With more than 35 years of innovation, our strong IP portfolio and unique business model ensures supply chain continuity. We deliver best-in-class technology and breakthrough solutions for focused applications in high power and mid-power general lighting, portable lighting, horticulture, specialty lighting and video screens. For more information, visit cree-led.com.

About SANlight GmbH

SANlight is an Austrian company specializing in advanced, energy-efficient LED lighting solutions for both commercial and home gardening. Drawing on extensive experience in horticulture and deep expertise in photonics and semiconductor technology, SANlight develops high-performance products designed to optimize plant growth. Since 2023, the company has also operated a U.S. subsidiary, SANlight Americas LLC, based in Florida. For more information, visit www.sanlight.com.