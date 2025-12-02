Thumbtack and Redfin Reveal the Top Home Trend Predictions Shaping 2026

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes, today released its 2026 Home Trend Predictions Report, in partnership with Redfin, revealing the design, renovation, and decor trends that will shape how Americans upgrade their homes next year.

“We’re seeing a shift toward renovations that pay off in multiple ways, such as kitchen remodels that support day-to-day cooking and entertaining or ADUs that create space and generate income,” said Morgan Olsen, Thumbtack’s Home Design Expert. Share

Key trend predictions from the report include:

Tech-integrated homes : Hidden charging stations, smart lighting, connected furniture and built-in tech upgrades are expected to drive up resale value.

: Hidden charging stations, smart lighting, connected furniture and built-in tech upgrades are expected to drive up resale value. Indoor-outdoor harmony and natural design : Homeowners are embracing sunrooms, screened-in patios, indoor gardens, and organic design palettes to bring nature into everyday living.

: Homeowners are embracing sunrooms, screened-in patios, indoor gardens, and organic design palettes to bring nature into everyday living. Heritage-inspired and circular design : Upcycling and restoration are surging, with furniture reupholstery growing by +63% year over year as homeowners revive existing pieces instead of replacing them.

: Upcycling and restoration are surging, with furniture reupholstery growing by +63% year over year as homeowners revive existing pieces instead of replacing them. Flexible layouts and multigenerational living : Demand is rising for in-law suites, ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units), basement conversions, pop-tops and other adaptive layouts that support family flexibility, aging in place, or rental income.

: Demand is rising for in-law suites, ADUs (Accessory Dwelling Units), basement conversions, pop-tops and other adaptive layouts that support family flexibility, aging in place, or rental income. Kitchens take center stage: Pros expect kitchens to be 2026’s top remodel, driven by demand for multifunctional layouts, smart appliances, and elevated finishes.

As these trends take shape, a clear story is emerging: homeowners are rethinking how their spaces need to function for the lives they’re living now. Many are remaining in their homes and renovating to adapt to shifting life stages, whether that’s accommodating aging parents, making room for adult children, or creating long-term value through more efficient, flexible layouts.

“With many homeowners staying put longer, we’re seeing a big wave of re-imagined spaces,” said Redfin agent Kellie Martinez. “ADUs remain extremely popular, both for family flexibility and rental potential."

That focus on utility and adaptability is shaping renovation priorities for 2026. “We’re seeing a shift toward renovations that pay off in multiple ways, such as kitchen remodels that support day-to-day cooking and entertaining or ADUs that create space and generate income,” said Morgan Olsen, Thumbtack’s Home Design Expert. “This year is all about designing smarter and making every update serve a purpose.”

At the same time, affordability remains a challenge, with over a third of experts citing the cost of homeownership as the biggest concern for next year. Yet optimism is rising. More than half of pros expect homeowners to increase their renovation spending in 2026 compared to 2025, signaling strong confidence in improving and investing in the homes they already have.

Looking ahead, these trends have clear implications for both homeowners and home-service professionals. For homeowners, 2026 presents an opportunity to prioritize upgrades that enhance daily living and long-term value by making the home more functional, flexible, and resilient. For pros, demand is expected to rise as renovations, remodeling, and flexible-living projects gain momentum in the year ahead.

To learn more about the report, visit: https://blog.thumbtack.com/inside-the-home-of-2026-what-builders-designers-and-home-experts-predict-next-8ed0ef4f21f7

Methodology

Thumbtack surveyed over a hundred professionals across interior design, general contracting, home building, architecture, carpentry, real estate and more to get insights into the home trends that will be popular in 2026. The survey was conducted between October 13 and November 17, 2025.

About Thumbtack

We’re Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it, as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 13 million 5-star projects and counting, we help homeowners and home professionals accomplish more.