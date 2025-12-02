H2O Innovation Teaming Up with Fathom Water for the Semiconductor Market

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) proudly announces the recent signature of an exclusive teaming agreement with Fathom Water Corporation (“Fathom”) to jointly pursue, propose, and deliver wastewater treatment and reuse projects for the North American semiconductor sector. This strategic collaboration combines Fathom’s relationships and deep understanding of the industry with H 2 O Innovation’s design and fabrication expertise for the supply of membrane-based water and wastewater treatment systems.

The global demand for chips continues to surge, driven by electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and advanced electronics. As a result, water usage in the North American semiconductor sector has reached unprecedented levels. To meet growing demands, manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced water treatment and recycling technologies that minimize water consumption, recover valuable resources, and secure operational continuity in water-stressed regions.

Fathom brings deep semiconductor experience and a clear understanding of the industry's demands, and will lead business development, integrate complementary process technologies, and drive overall project execution. Fathom's credibility and long-standing relationships across the sector opens doors to key customers, strategic collaborators, and technology partners, thereby enabling the delivery of fully integrated, highly reliable advanced water treatment solutions.

"Semiconductor fabs require the highest levels of reliability in all phases of a project, and our team understands that better than anyone," said Nate Haralson, Chief Executive Officer of Fathom Water. "We've spent decades engineering the systems that keep fabs running sustainably at peak performance. Partnering with H 2 O Innovation strengthens that mission. Their membrane process technologies and American fabrication capabilities complement Fathom's industry insight, advanced design approach, and delivery excellence. Together we are excited to deliver the next generation of advanced water treatment solutions the industry urgently needs."

Building on its broad experience and knowledge, H 2 O Innovation will provide critical technical expertise to ensure smooth execution of the projects. This includes delivering detailed engineering documentation. H 2 O Innovation will take the lead on the ongoing services and consumables that enhance membrane system performance and reliability over time. With manufacturing facilities in the United States, notably in Minneapolis, H 2 O Innovation excels in fabricating and assembling skid-mounted water treatment systems, welding, piping spools, and panel assembly. These strengths allow H 2 O Innovation to meet diverse water and wastewater treatment needs with confidence and precision.

“As the semiconductor industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, delivering reliable water solutions is fundamental to advancing technological innovation and manufacturing excellence. Paring with Fathom will allow us to empower semiconductor manufacturers with our sustainable and cutting-edge water treatment systems that meet the most stringent purity standards essential for next-generation chip production,” said Guillaume Clairet, Chief Operating Officer at H 2 O Innovation.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation is a water solutions company dedicated to helping communities and industries solve their most pressing water challenges. Guided by its mission to Simplify Water, the Corporation delivers value through four synergistic pillars: Water Technologies & Services (WTS), Specialty Products (SP), Operation & Maintenance (O&M), and Water Infrastructure Development (WID). H 2 O Innovation provides equipment, chemicals, consumables, and long-term services that support the full life cycle of water, wastewater, and water reuse. Every day, the Corporation empowers its team with the resources and guidance they need to exceed customer expectations. By integrating innovation and operational excellence, H 2 O Innovation has become a trusted global partner for sustainable water management. For more information, visit H 2 O Innovation.

About Fathom Water

Fathom Water is the world’s only software-first water company, built to meet the demands of advanced manufacturing. Fathom integrates deep process engineering experience with agentic AI to develop, design, deploy, and optimize the critical water systems powering semiconductors, batteries, biotech, data centers, and other next-generation industries. With a team that has delivered some of the world’s most complex and highest-performing treatment plants, Fathom is rebuilding the advanced water supply chain with speed, intelligence, and reliability. Learn more at fathomwater.com.