LegalZoom Renews Commitment to Defy Ventures to Support Entrepreneurship Programs for Currently and Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced the renewal of its partnership with Defy Ventures, a leading nonprofit empowering currently and formerly incarcerated individuals through entrepreneurship and personal development programs. This renewed commitment will fund the national expansion of Defy’s mental well-being and post-release entrepreneurship initiatives, building on a track record of success that has provided a pathway to economic opportunity for approximately 8,000 individuals.

In 2025, with LegalZoom’s funding, Defy Ventures significantly expanded its Real Talk support groups, a trauma-informed, therapeutic peer-support program designed to help Entrepreneurs in Training (EITs) navigate the challenges of reentry. Between January and September 2025, 137 EITs participated in the program across California and Illinois, surpassing Defy’s annual goal and providing critical support that improved job skills, strengthened emotional intelligence, and helped participants secure jobs, training, and essential resources.

Defy also achieved a historic milestone in 2025, securing a $4.5 million, three-year state grant from the California Board of State and Community Corrections. This transformational funding—supporting and expanding programming that LegalZoom helped to cultivate—will allow Defy to hire additional well-being support staff and scale operations across California.

“Our partnership with Defy Ventures is a core part of our commitment to fostering economic opportunity and second chances rooted in business entrepreneurship,” said Nicole Miller, Chief Legal Officer at LegalZoom and Board Member of Defy Ventures. “Witnessing the tangible impact of programs like Real Talk, and how our ongoing commitment has helped Defy secure significant additional funding, reaffirms our belief in this model. We believe in making legal resources accessible and giving people the tools to navigate the system with confidence and are proud to continue supporting their vital work to transform lives.”

Defy Ventures has been able to maintain recidivism rates under 10% at the one-year mark and under 15% at three years—far below national averages—demonstrating the effectiveness of its holistic, trauma-informed approach.

“The partnership with LegalZoom has been instrumental in building our well-being and entrepreneurship programs from the ground up,” said Andrew Glazier, President and CEO of Defy Ventures. “Our Real Talk groups are now a vital resource for people navigating the most challenging phase of reentry. We are grateful that our renewed partnership with LegalZoom, now entering its sixth year of collaboration, will allow us to extend these life-changing programs to more people nationwide.”

Moving into 2026, LegalZoom’s support will enable Defy Ventures to:

Expand Wellbeing Programs Nationally: Provide training, oversight, and supervision for Real Talk and other wellbeing programs across California, Washington, Utah, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, with an expected reach of at least 150 EITs through Real Talk programs.

Expand Nationwide Post-Release Entrepreneurship Programs: Remove geographic restrictions, allowing formerly incarcerated entrepreneurs from across the country to access Defy's entrepreneurship training, including a newly developed bootcamp specifically designed for formerly incarcerated tech entrepreneurs.

Since 2021, LegalZoom’s partnership with Defy Ventures has grown from funding a single cohort to supporting a comprehensive suite of programs that transform lives through entrepreneurship training, career readiness, personal development, and mental health support. Together, LegalZoom and Defy Ventures are building a future where every individual—regardless of their past—has the opportunity to create lasting change in their lives and communities. Through the partnership, LegalZoom provides in-kind support of its products and services to support program graduates who go on to start their own business. Additionally, LegalZoom employees volunteer at in-prison and external events, such as Defy Ventures’ Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, to lend their skills and small business advice to EITs.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or our own law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, visit www.legalzoom.com.

About Defy Ventures

Defy Ventures provides entrepreneurship, career readiness, and personal development training to currently and formerly incarcerated individuals. Through its transformative programs, Defy equips Entrepreneurs in Training with the skills and mindset to succeed in their reentry journey, thereby reducing recidivism and creating economic opportunity. For more information, visit www.defyventures.org.