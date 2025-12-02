Trident Invests in Leading School Meal Provider, The LunchMaster, in Partnership with SagePath; Appoints David De Souza as CEO

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trident, a private equity firm specializing in U.S.-based small businesses, today announced a strategic growth investment in The LunchMaster in partnership with SagePath Capital. Concurrently, David De Souza has been named Chief Executive Officer to lead the company’s next phase of expansion.

Founded in 1994 and based in Hayward, California, The LunchMaster is a prominent contract foodservice provider, serving more than 140 K-12 schools and delivering approximately 40,000 scratch-cooked, better-for-you meals daily, including vegan and gluten-free options. The company has established a strong reputation working with school districts to enhance quality, operational excellence, and outcomes in the communities it serves.

Mr. De Souza has deep experience working in food service and with founder-led businesses. He served most recently as the President of Monterey Bay Herb Co, and prior to that held various leadership positions at Kashi Foods, Basic American Foods, and Revolution Foods. De Souza’s expertise will be invaluable in unlocking The LunchMaster’s next chapter of growth, while preserving the strong school relationships, providing sustainable access to healthy foods, and high-touch customer service the business is known for.

“I am excited to join The LunchMaster team and partner with Trident and SagePath to build upon the incredible foundation created by the Giouzelis family,” said David De Souza. “The LunchMaster has a remarkable legacy as dedicated partner to schools and local communities. We look forward to accelerating growth while continuing to make a positive impact through nutritious meals.”

“This partnership marks a milestone for The LunchMaster,” said Mike Giouzelis. “With the support of Trident and SagePath, we can scale our operations while maintaining the core values that have driven our success for over thirty years.”

Mike Giouzelis has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer to continue overseeing Operations and Customer Service, ensuring continuity in the company’s high standards in the school meal space.

“Trident is proud to support The LunchMaster and its talented leadership team,” said Alexis Rathborne, Managing Director at Trident. “David’s leadership will drive strategic growth and strengthen the company’s mission to serve school communities statewide. This investment underscores Trident’s expertise in identifying high-potential, founder-led businesses and creating long-term value.”

Trident and SagePath aim to further enhance The LunchMaster’s local market position, deepen partnerships with the schools and communities it serves, and expand its footprint to ensure more students receive nutritious and satisfying meals throughout the school day.

“We are delighted to be able to partner with the Giouzelis family who has built The LunchMaster into an exceptional company over thirty years. The LunchMaster possesses the core trifecta that we seek in our investments—an essential and compelling value proposition, differentiated operating model, and mission alignment. Together with David, Mike and the entire team, we look forward to further enhancing The LunchMaster’s capabilities and bolstering the platform for future growth,” said Caroline Kung, Managing Partner of SagePath.

About Trident

Trident is a buyout private equity firm focused on US-based small businesses across three core sectors: Industrials, Consumer, and Healthcare. Trident’s competitive advantage is in its systematic approach to sourcing and diligence of small business opportunities and the incorporation of proprietary technology to make the investment process scalable and repeatable. Trident’s commercial-first strategy also leverages a post-transaction playbook that amplifies commercial outcomes for our Limited Partners and social outcomes for communities. www.trident.co

About SagePath Capital

SagePath Capital is a leading boutique private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with founders and families to take their companies to the next level. Based in Boston and San Francisco, SagePath brings decades of experience identifying and investing in highly differentiated and purposeful companies with transformational potential. With a values-led approach to partnership, we bring discipline, agility, creativity, collaboration, and execution excellence to generate exceptional results for all stakeholders. We build companies of consequence. www.sagepathcapital.com

About The LunchMaster

Based in Hayward, California, The LunchMaster is a B2B contract foodservice provider of scratch-cooked, better-for-you meals to approximately 140 K-12 customers. The LunchMaster delivers nutritionally compliant breakfast, lunch, snacks, and specialty options through a high-capacity centralized kitchen. With a common-sense motto that “hungry kids can’t learn,” The LunchMaster’s commitment to quality, menu variety, on-time delivery, and rigorous compliance has made it a preferred vended meal partner for charter and public schools seeking reliable, turnkey nutrition solutions. www.thelunchmaster.com