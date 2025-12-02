Ameresco Develops On-site Solar for Orange Unified School District

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, and Orange Unified School District (OUSD) today announced the completion of a solar photovoltaic rooftop and carport installation project spanning seven schools. The project is anticipated to generate $6.3 million in savings for the school district over 25 years.

Orange Unified School District is reducing energy costs and optimizing efficiency with Ameresco’s resilient solar PV solutions, supporting long-term energy independence. Share

Ameresco developed the rooftop and carport canopy solar PV systems for Orange Unified School District, located at four elementary, one middle, and two high school campuses. As part of the power purchase agreement contract, Ameresco will own and maintain the solar systems, and OUSD will purchase the power generated by each system at a fixed rate for the next 25 years. This fixed rate allows OUSD to lock in energy savings, insulating them from any fluctuations in energy pricing and guaranteeing savings. This initiative comprises seven solar projects, five of which are already complete. The remaining two high schools are scheduled to be energized by the end of 2025.

“Our strong and long-term partnership with Ameresco is helping us to decrease energy costs and work toward our goal to optimize efficiency across the district,” said Isela Vazquez, Sr. Executive Director, Facilities Development & Planning at Orange Unified School District. “By investing in resilient energy technology, we’re investing in our district’s energy independence and ensuring our ability to provide the best possible education to every single of our students.”

OUSD serves approximately 25,000 students from preschool to grade 12 from Orange County, California in the cities of Orange, Villa Park, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Santa Ana, and unincorporated county areas. The solar project is a part of the ongoing efforts of the district to enhance efficiencies district-wide through a focus on sustainability and reduced fuel consumption, among other measures. This project will enhance OUSD’s efforts in this area significantly by driving energy savings through increasing reliance on renewable energy generated by on-site solar systems.

“These initiatives highlight how schools can strengthen their energy resilience while reducing costs,” said Lou Maltezos, President of Central & Western USA, Canada Regions at Ameresco. “We’re proud to see our long-standing partnership with the district delivering meaningful results and look forward to building on this success together.”

