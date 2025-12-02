CP Group Announces Over 50,000 SF in New Leasing Momentum at Miami Tower

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, an owner-operator of office properties across the Sunbelt, along with DRA Advisors, today announced that it has executed over 50,000 square feet of leasing agreements at Miami Tower, Downtown Miami’s iconic Class A office skyscraper.

“Miami Tower offers the prestigious, modern work environment that Princeton Longevity requires for the state-of-the-art, high-touch preventive and longevity medicine our centers provide to our discerning patients,” said David A Fein, MD, Founder. Share

Princeton Longevity Center and LifeSpan Medicine, both part of LifeSpan MD, have leased the tower’s entire 42nd floor, totaling 14,692 square feet. The deal brings two premier preventive medicine and longevity-focused healthcare providers to Downtown Miami. Blake Goodman, Lucia Hedke, and Miles Glascock of JLL represented the tenants.

“Miami Tower offers the prestigious, modern work environment that Princeton Longevity requires for the state-of-the-art, high-touch preventive and longevity medicine our centers provide to our discerning patients,” said David A Fein, MD, Medical Director and Founder of Princeton Longevity Center. “The tower’s upgraded amenities, central location, and commitment to creating an elevated tenant experience make it an ideal home for our patients and practice.”

In addition to the new-to-market lease, CP Group finalized a series of renewals and expansions with longstanding tenants:

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, a nationally recognized litigation firm, renewed its full-floor lease on the 28th floor for 18,349 square feet. Josh Hartman of Network Realty Advisors and Zach Talbot of Cresa represented the tenant.

a nationally recognized litigation firm, renewed its full-floor lease on the 28th floor for 18,349 square feet. Josh Hartman of Network Realty Advisors and Zach Talbot of Cresa represented the tenant. Boyd Richards Parker Colonnelli, P.L., a Miami-based civil litigation firm, renewed its 12,361-square-foot lease. Zach Talbot and Alex Gerome of Cresa represented the tenant.

a Miami-based civil litigation firm, renewed its 12,361-square-foot lease. Zach Talbot and Alex Gerome of Cresa represented the tenant. UBS Financial Services Inc., a leading global wealth management firm, expanded its footprint to 39,885 square feet. Tony Jones of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

a leading global wealth management firm, expanded its footprint to 39,885 square feet. Tony Jones of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant. Worldwide Express, a global logistics provider, expanded its current space to 3,793 square feet. Allie McCracken of Transwestern represented the tenant.

In all transactions, CP Group was represented by Gordon Messinger and Randy Carballo of CBRE.

These recent transactions build on Miami Tower’s sustained leasing momentum as CP Group completes its multimillion-dollar capital improvement program. The finished renovations enhance the tenant experience and expand the tower’s amenity offerings, including a transformed first-floor arrival, a renovated Sky Lobby with a new café, tenant lounge, and huddle space, and a modern multi-room conference center. The Sky Lobby’s outdoor Sky Terrace, complete with panoramic views and an outdoor pool, is also near completion on its hardscape and landscape improvements.

The renovation program also included a full floor of move-in-ready spec suites that were delivered last year, all of which are now fully leased. CP Group subsequently completed an additional 18,000 square feet of spec suites, delivered in Q3 of this year.

“The strong leasing activity we’re seeing at Miami Tower speaks directly to the premier experience we’ve created for today’s workforce,” said John Osborne, Senior Vice President at CP Group. “Our repositioning efforts are resonating with top-tier tenants, revitalizing Miami Tower’s status as one of the city’s most desirable business destinations.”

Designed by the late Pritzker Prize-winning architect I.M. Pei, the 47-story tower is one of Miami's most recognizable buildings, renowned for its striking exterior glass tiers and elaborate LED light display. Constructed in 1987 for CenTrust Bank, the property offers 37 floors of office space with 10 floors of parking, street-level retail space, an 11th-floor Sky Lobby spanning 13,148 square feet, and a large exterior Sky Terrace with a pool and garden. The renovated Sky Lobby and Sky Terrace, as well as the new conference center and exterior LED lighting display, have been repositioned to serve as a public event venue, which officially opened this fall, and have already secured clients such as Xfinity and TAG Heuer.

Ideally positioned between the SE 2nd Street on-ramp and the SE 3rd Street off-ramp to Interstate 95, Miami Tower offers tenants unmatched connectivity and convenient access to a wide range of luxury hotels, dining options, and residential options in the heart of Downtown Miami. Only 6.5 miles from Miami International Airport, it also features an on-site Metrorail station and adjoins the Hyatt Regency Miami.

For more, visit MiamiTower.net.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for nearly 40 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 170 properties, totaling over 62 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Dallas, Jacksonville, Miami, and Washington, DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.

About DRA Advisors

DRA Advisors LLC is a New York-based registered investment advisor with approximately 100 employees that specializes in real estate investment management services for institutional and private investors including pension funds, university endowments, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, and insurance companies. Since DRA’s inception in 1986, the firm has opened additional offices in Miami and San Francisco and has acquired approximately $42 billion of real estate. Its acquisitions include over 100 million square feet of industrial, 87,500 multifamily units, 90 million square feet of retail, and 66 million square feet of office. As of September 30, 2025, DRA had $11.6 billion in gross assets under management. http://draadvisors.com