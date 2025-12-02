New Relic Announces Integrations with AWS to Accelerate AI-Driven Business by Predicting, Preventing and Orchestrating Issues

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AWS RE:INVENT—New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, announced a suite of integrations with Amazon Web Services (AWS) that deliver New Relic’s AI capabilities and observability insights directly to AWS AI services. The integrations meet AWS developers, DevOps engineers, SREs and tier 1 and tier 2 incident responders where they work so businesses can securely accelerate AI and agentic workflows, optimize operations and reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR).

New Relic deepens its AWS collaboration by integrating its MCP Server with AWS DevOps Agent and Amazon Quick Suite to reduce manual toil and speed up incident resolution. Additionally, the company is bringing enterprise data from the Amazon Q index into New Relic AI, enabling users to connect technical failures to business impact. New Relic also unveiled Security RX Cloud to unify customers’ security and posture management.

“As organizations increasingly adopt AI and agentic workforces, leaders realize that observability isn’t optional — it’s a prerequisite for running AI in production,” said New Relic Chief Product Officer Brian Emerson. “Our integrations with AWS harness the power of agentic AI to predict issues so businesses can go beyond the black box with full-stack AI observability to speed up trouble-shooting and decision making. This fosters business growth and agentic AI in production at scale.”

Overall global AI spending is forecasted to top $2 trillion in 2026, according to Gartner. However, engineering and IT teams using agentic AI face fragmented workflows and lack context that slow release velocity and increase the risk of costly incidents. New Relic has extended its unified Intelligent Observability Platform and its MCP Server to help address these challenges for AWS customers.

Power agentic AI at scale with direct access to actionable, intelligent observability insights in AWS

The New Relic MCP Server allows popular AI assistants and agents to access detailed observability insights directly, embedding them into engineers' workflows and making them quickly actionable. Thanks to the new integration, when an alert fires, AWS DevOps Agent calls the New Relic MCP Server which generates and delivers intelligent observability insights, including root cause analysis and business context for the alert, to help the solution propose and execute mitigation actions.

The New Relic MCP Server now also integrates with Amazon Quick Suite. The application triggers the New Relic MCP Server when an alert fires, resulting in the same intelligent telemetry insights that help expedite incident management. AWS customers can expect to dramatically reduce manual toil, speeding up incident resolution and maximizing business uptime.

New Relic AI brings the business context of incidents right to the user with answers, not just data

DevOps engineers, SREs, or tier 1 and tier 2 incident responders dealing with an incident often struggle to gather context from several different siloed systems, delaying resolution times as they manually search resources for deployment notes or playbooks. Agentic AI tools also lack the organization-specific context to provide enterprise-level compliance guardrails. To solve these challenges, New Relic AI now integrates with Amazon Q index, a fully managed search service that securely retrieves and consolidates enterprise data through a single API call.

The integration enables New Relic AI to access key information from across an enterprise’s data sets to provide deep insights and analysis during an incident. When an engineer asks a natural language question in New Relic AI, it invokes the Amazon Q index, which contains the organization’s enterprise data. The index responds back with relevant information, and the New Relic AI generates a coherent answer based on the initial query. This gives SREs a complete picture of an incident's technical and business impact in one place, so they can resolve it faster.

IT teams can now strengthen their security posture without having to leave their developer workflows

New Relic Security RX Cloud gives DevOps and DevSecOps teams unified security insights to prioritize risk and accelerate software development. Its new agentic integration with AWS reduces context switching and bridges build-time insights with runtime configurations, allowing teams to automate the remediation of Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) vulnerabilities from directly within the AWS console, command line interface (CLI), or config templates like teraform and cloud formation.

AWS users gain a comprehensive view to discover, manage, and remediate cloud resources and misconfigurations alongside their app and infrastructure vulnerabilities. It contextualizes security findings with runtime configs, ownership, and operational details in order to provide remediation options that prioritize the highest risks. This leads to faster resolution, improved team collaboration, and a clearer understanding of security posture via a single console.

Availability in AWS Marketplace accelerates adoption of New Relic for SAP, featuring a native connector for one step observability, no agent deployment required

New Relic Monitoring for SAP Solutions is now available in AWS Marketplace. It features a native connector to SAP systems and non-SAP systems, clouds, processes and experiences to provide predictive and complete insights — without deploying agents in SAP. This eliminates business process interruptions related to SAP systems that cost time and money for customers to resolve.

New Relic is also featured in the newly updated RISE with SAP on AWS technical documentation that provides AWS-focused guidance on observability options in RISE with SAP.

