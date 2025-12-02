Vultr and AMD Expand Collaboration to Drive Global AI Innovation and Scale

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud infrastructure company, today announced a major milestone in its long-standing strategic collaboration with AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) to advance and scale AI workloads worldwide. Vultr will launch an AI supercluster, powered by AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs deployed in its new Springfield, Ohio cloud data center location. This 50 MW expansion delivers unprecedented performance per dollar for AI training and inference.

Vultr was among the first cloud providers to deploy AMD Instinct MI325X and AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs, and is now expanding its AI infrastructure with an additional 24,000 AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs in its new Springfield, Ohio campus. This significant deployment reinforces the collaboration between AMD and Vultr to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient AI infrastructure for customers worldwide. Looking ahead, Vultr will extend its adoption of AMD Instinct GPUs by integrating the next generation AMD Instinct MI450 series GPUs and the “Helios” rack-scale infrastructure, further advancing its commitment to the AMD AI platform roadmap.

“As demand for AI infrastructure continues to accelerate, Vultr is committed to delivering hyperscale capacity with speed and global reach,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “By investing in the development of racked GPU capacity at scale, we’re enabling enterprises to push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI and bring next-generation applications to market faster.”

“Our work with Vultr exemplifies how strategic collaboration can deliver AI infrastructure with global scale and efficiency,” said Andrew Dieckmann, corporate vice president and general manager, Data Center GPU Business Unit, AMD. “Together, we’re delivering large-scale AI compute that meets the needs of the most demanding AI workloads.”

Vultr’s strategic partnership with AMD extends beyond GPUs to full-stack infrastructure, including the AMD EPYC 4005 Series processors, and, most recently, Vultr VX1 Cloud Compute.

Supported by the Ohio Governor's Office, Department of Development, JobsOhio, Dayton Development Coalition, Greater Springfield Partnership, and the City of Springfield, this marks Vultr’s first cloud data center location in Ohio, strengthening the company’s presence in the Midwest and reinforcing Ohio’s position as a growing hub for AI and digital infrastructure.

