MaxHSA and Avidia Health Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Increase HSA Deposits

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxHSA, a gamified Health Savings Account (HSA) engagement platform developed by Benegames, Inc., today announced a strategic partnership with Avidia Health, a leading HSA administrator, to make MaxHSA’s innovative savings solution available to Avidia accountholders nationwide. The collaboration marks a major step in helping more Americans maximize their financial contributions to HSAs by rewarding everyday spending.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Avidia, one of the most respected names in HSA banking,” said Sanders McConnell, Co-Founder of MaxHSA. “Avidia’s commitment to empowering consumers aligns perfectly with MaxHSA’s mission to help people make the most of their health savings accounts. Together, we’re making it easier than ever for accountholders to contribute to and manage their HSAs in unique ways, several of which are a part of their everyday life.”

MaxHSA transforms the traditional HSA experience through an engaging, reward-based program that helps users increase their HSA contributions. Members can make contributions through Roundups, Cashback Rewards, and Referral Rewards, all designed to fund their HSA effortlessly. The platform also provides educational resources, personalized goal tracking, and expert guidance to make HSAs more approachable and beneficial.

“At Avidia, we’re always looking for new ways to bring value and innovation to our HSA owners,” said Mary Brown, VP & HSA Operations Manager. “Partnering with MaxHSA allows us to offer a unique experience that helps accountholders better engage with their HSAs while maximizing their financial potential.”

By blending behavioral economics, gamification, and real-world incentives, MaxHSA will help Avidia HSA owners treat their account as both a healthcare and retirement investment tool.

“HSAs have incredible long-term potential, but many accountholders underutilize them,” added Bill Stuart, Co-Founder of MaxHSA and nationally recognized HSA expert. “With Avidia’s trusted reputation and our innovative approach, we can help more people turn everyday spending into smarter savings.”

Avidia’s HSA owners can learn more or sign up for MaxHSA by visiting maxhsa.com/avidiahealth. Individuals or organizations interested in partnering with MaxHSA can visit maxhsa.com for more information or to connect with the partnership team.

About MaxHSA

MaxHSA is an online platform dedicated to helping consumers get the most value from Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). MaxHSA will empower smarter decisions to drive both short-term savings and long-term financial well-being with various earning opportunities, expert-led education, user-friendly tools, and strategic guidance. Founded by industry veterans Sanders McConnell and Bill Stuart, MaxHSA aims to bridge the gap between HSA potential and performance, making healthcare dollars work harder for everyone. MaxHSA operates under the parent company Benegames, Inc. Follow MaxHSA on LinkedIn or visit maxhsa.com for updates. Benegames, Inc. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Georgia Banking Company, Member FDIC.

About Avidia Health

Avidia Health, headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts, is a subsidiary of Avidia Bank, a full-service public community bank with a strong focus on innovation in digital banking and health benefits administration. As one of the nation’s leading HSA administrators, Avidia provides technology-forward banking solutions that empower accountholders and business partners alike. Avidia Bank, Member FDIC and Member DIF. Learn more at avidiahealth.com.