IQVIA Announces Strategic Collaboration with AWS, Naming AWS as Preferred Agentic Cloud Provider to Power Next-Generation AI Platform

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IQVIA (NYSE: IQV), a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries, today announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), naming AWS as IQVIA’s Preferred Agentic Cloud Provider. The partnership, revealed at AWS re:Invent, is a major step in the digital transformation of healthcare and life sciences, aiming to revolutionize clinical trial automation, medical affairs and analytics through an innovative agentic AI platform.

Under the agreement, IQVIA will deploy its AI platform on AWS to enhance scalable, secure and intelligent automation across clinical trial execution, medical affairs and healthcare analytics. This collaboration is designed to improve clinical trial automation and accelerate trial processes. In addition, IQVIA and AWS will explore new opportunities in life science analytics to drive the next generation of data-driven insights and solutions.

With 90% of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies relying on both IQVIA and AWS to power their digital transformation and analytics, the companies are committed to democratizing AI for life sciences, accelerating drug innovation and enabling the faster delivery of life-saving treatments to patients around the globe.

"We are excited to move forward with AWS as IQVIA’s Preferred Agentic Cloud Provider. Our AI platform aims to empower life sciences organizations to innovate faster and deliver treatments to patients more efficiently," said Lucas Glass, SVP, Architecture and Standards at IQVIA. "With agentic AI, we will unlock new possibilities for our clients and the industry at large."

“We are thrilled to support IQVIA’s Agentic AI platform with the full breadth of AWS’s cloud capabilities,” said Allyson Fryhoff, Director of Global Healthcare and Life Sciences at Amazon Web Services. “Together, we aim to help the life sciences industry leverage the power of AI to support ongoing innovation in healthcare and achieve outcomes once thought impossible.”

This strategic collaboration showcases a new era of agentic AI in life sciences, where intelligent cloud-powered solutions help drive greater efficiency, accelerate innovation and improve patient outcomes.

About IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of clinical research services, commercial insights and healthcare intelligence to the life sciences and healthcare industries. IQVIA’s portfolio of solutions are powered by IQVIA Connected Intelligence™ to deliver actionable insights and services built on high-quality health data, Healthcare-grade AI®, advanced analytics, the latest technologies and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA is committed to using AI responsibly, with AI-powered capabilities built on best-in-class approaches to privacy, regulatory compliance and patient safety, and delivering AI to the high standards of trust, scalability and precision demanded by the industry. With approximately 91,000 employees in over 100 countries, including experts in healthcare, life sciences, data science, technology and operational excellence, IQVIA is dedicated to accelerating the development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments to help improve patient outcomes and population health worldwide.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 120 Availability Zones within 38 geographic regions, with announced plans for 10 more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Chile, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers, including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

