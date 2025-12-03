Cencora Enhances Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Services, Cold Chain Capabilities

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cencora, a global pharmaceutical solutions company, today announced investments to enhance its third-party logistics (3PL) capabilities in the United States and Europe, expanding its global network and strengthening the specialty logistics services it can deliver to pharmaceutical companies worldwide.

As more specialty pharmaceuticals reach the market and the demand for comprehensive drug supply management continues to increase, Cencora is enhancing its global 3PL services offering by:

Increasing capabilities in key markets in Europe: Cencora is expanding its pan-European logistics capabilities through the addition of NextPharma Logistics, a healthcare logistics provider that delivers services across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Cencora also will open a 3PL facility in Italy in 2026, building on recent investments to expand storage capacity in France, Spain and the UK.

Cencora is expanding its pan-European logistics capabilities through the addition of NextPharma Logistics, a healthcare logistics provider that delivers services across Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Cencora also will open a 3PL facility in Italy in 2026, building on recent investments to expand storage capacity in France, Spain and the UK. Expanding storage capacity, cold chain capabilities in the United States: Cencora plans to open a new, highly automated 500,000 square-foot 3PL facility in Texas in 2028.

“Our customers trust us to serve as an extension of their operations. We continue to strengthen our pharmaceutical logistics capabilities through investments across our 3PL network to deliver enhanced support tailored to their needs,” said Chris Williams, Senior Vice President and President of Alloga Europe & ICS. “Whether it’s a large-scale global program or supporting the launch of an advanced therapy in a new market, we’re able to provide the integrated support our customers need to navigate supply chain complexities, maximize commercial success and ensure efficient and reliable access to their products.”

Enhanced Pan-European 3PL capabilities

Headquartered in Germany, NextPharma Logistics offers integrated supply chain solutions, such as storage, distribution, serialization and quality assurance and compliance management. The company offers temperature-controlled solutions, including refrigerated and deep-frozen storage, through its Good Distribution Practice (GDP)-compliant facilities in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The addition of NextPharma Logistics and planned opening of a 3PL facility in Italy increases Cencora’s logistics capabilities in key markets in Europe, enabling the company to deliver more comprehensive pan-European support. Cencora is further strengthening its specialty logistics capabilities in Europe by expanding cold chain capacity across its network, including developing a dedicated specialty unit equipped with cryogenic technology in the Netherlands and increasing refrigerated and frozen storage capacity in France.

“Pharmaceutical companies increasingly seek partners that can provide comprehensive support across multiple markets,” said Alina Chesnokova, Vice President, Global 3PL Commercialization, Cencora. “Through our internationally scaled 3PL service and suite of commercialization solutions, Cencora is uniquely positioned to support their needs, delivering integrated support to enable seamless expansion into new markets and ensure products are delivered on time and in the right condition.”

Expanded capacity, cold chain capabilities in the United States

Cencora plans to open a 500,000 square-foot 3PL facility in Texas, which is expected to be fully operational in 2028. The new site — Cencora’s fifth 3PL facility in the United States — will significantly increase Cencora’s capacity to store products at controlled room temperature, refrigerated and frozen ranges, including ultra-low and cryogenic.

In addition to the facility in Texas, Cencora has more than tripled its ultra-low and cryogenic storage capacity across its 3PL network in the United States to support the increasing number of specialty medicines, such as cell and gene therapies. The expanded storage capacity, coupled with Cencora’s global specialty logistics capabilities, enables the company to provide comprehensive logistics support from clinical trials through commercialization, including a supply chain solution designed for cell and gene therapies.

For more information about Cencora’s comprehensive 3PL services, please visit: Cencora.com/logistics/3PL

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 51,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #18 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $300 billion in annual revenue.