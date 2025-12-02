KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Vital Care Issuer LLC, Series 2025-1

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes from Vital Care Issuer LLC (the Issuer), Series 2025-1 (Vital Care 2025-1), a whole business securitization (WBS). The ratings are preliminary and subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Vital Care Infusion Services, LLC (Vital Care, the Manager, or the Company) is the Manager and current franchisor of home and alternate-site infusion pharmacies operating under the Vital Care brand. The Company provides clinical infusion services for patients requiring specialty and chronic care therapies, offering an alternative to hospital-based infusions through a network of independently owned and operated franchise locations. As of September 30, 2025, the Vital Care System included 170 active Branded Infusion Centers across 37 states. The network is 98% franchised, spread among 123 franchisees.

The Securitization Entities will issue two classes of notes in the Series 2025-1 transaction, Series 2025-1 Class A-1 and Series 2025-1 Class A-2 (together, the Series 2025-1 Notes, or the Class A Notes). Approximately 92% of the securitized revenues are generated from franchised royalties, with other sources of cash flows including synthetic royalties from company operated locations (2.9%), franchise resale fees (2.6%), software and technology fees (1.7%), and franchisee fees (1.2%). These payments are considered more top-line revenues and are typically less volatile than company location profits (which are not part of the pledged collateral).

