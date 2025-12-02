KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Continental Finance Credit Card ABS Master Trust, Series 2025-A

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to five classes of notes issued by Continental Finance Credit Card ABS Master Trust, Series 2025-A (“CFCCMT Series 2025-A”), a credit card asset-backed securitization.

CFCCMT Series 2025-A, represents Continental Finance Company’s (“CFC”) eighth term ABS and fifth master trust issuance. The Notes are collateralized and repaid by a portfolio of revolving general-purpose credit card accounts. CFCCMT Series 2025-A includes a three-year revolving period where no principal payments will be made on the notes unless an Early Amortization Event occurs.

The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 49.00% for the Class A notes to 7.50% for the Class E notes. Credit enhancement is comprised of overcollateralization, subordination of junior note classes, the reserve account (if funded after closing), and excess spread. The reserve account is initially 0% and the target is 1.00% of the current aggregate receivables amount.

CFC is a privately held consumer finance company established in 2005 that provides services to support their general purpose credit cards program under the Mastercard brand. These services include marketing, underwriting and servicing credit card accounts. CFC has provided these services since March 2006, however, CFC achieved meaningful scale starting in 2016. CFC is owned directly or indirectly by its founders.

KBRA applied its Global Credit Card ABS Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational reviews of CFC, as well as periodic update calls with CFC. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

