DHL Supply Chain Announces Five-year Strategic Alliance with Robust.AI to Drive the Next Generation of Logistics Automation in Mexico

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHL Supply Chain, the global leader in contract logistics, announced today a five-year strategic alliance with Robust.AI, a pioneer in collaborative robotics systems. Following successful deployments in North America, DHL Supply Chain will now introduce Robust.AI’s Carter™ robots in Latin America, with a rollout of 15 units in its retail operations in Mexico.

The partnership with Robust.AI is a key element of DHL Supply Chain’s strategy focused on identifying and deploying scalable, commercially viable robotic and automation technologies that deliver immediate operational benefits. Robust.AI is one of DHL’s selected strategic partners, with first Carter robots already in commercial use across North America, many more robots signed for near-term deployment and a strong expansion trajectory across The Americas and regions beyond.

“DHL Supply Chain is committed to building the future of logistics through innovation and technology,” said Mario Rodríguez de la Gala, President of DHL Supply Chain Mexico. “Our partnership with Robust.AI allows us to integrate flexible, collaborative robotics into our day-to-day operations, driving not only efficiency and accuracy, but also keeping our customers at the center of all that we do. This partnership reflects both our short- and long-term vision to keep reinventing supply chains in Mexico.”

The deployment builds on the proven success of Carter robots in DHL Supply Chain’s North America operations, where Carter is already in commercial use. In those environments, Carter has consistently improved productivity by over 60%, while enhancing safety and operational efficiency. In Mexico, the improvement so far has reached 30%. This is not an isolated application - it signals DHL’s readiness to leverage collaborative robotics in Mexico in a way that creates tangible value for DHL customers, our employees and the business. The robots will be integrated into DHL’s Warehouse Management System (WMS) by 2026, with a phased rollout plan designed for flexible scaling. This approach allows immediate value creation for employees and customers, while gradually advancing toward deeper system integration.

Anthony Jules, Co-Founder and CEO of Robust.AI, added: “Deploying Carter across multiple DHL facilities, joining a global workforce, and showing value in spaces with varying levels of tech integration, is an important and exciting milestone in our expanding partnership with DHL. Choosing flexible, human-centered, safe automation with a lower barrier to entry is a faster path to ROI - but it also shows your teams you’re putting them first.”

Carter’s modular design makes it particularly well-suited for this approach. It can be introduced with basic functionality - such as motor-assisted movement that reduces physical strain and improves ergonomics - before scaling up to more advanced capabilities like autonomous navigation through integration with DHL’s Warehouse Management System. Carter supports point-to-point operations, enabling dynamic and intelligent, autonomous goods movement within facilities. This flexibility allows DHL to tailor deployments to each site’s level of technological readiness, while also enabling the relocation of robots between operations to support seasonal peaks or shifting customer needs. DHL Supply Chain plans to deploy hundreds of Carter robots across its Americas operations in the coming years, with potential expansion into other regions under review. This cross-country, cross-regional deployment model reflects DHL’s commitment to leveraging automation technologies that are not only scalable and efficient, but also adaptable to the specific needs of each site and market.

About DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

About Robust.AI

Robust.AI brings together real-world physical AI and user-centric design to make robots that work for people. Our flagship robot, Carter™, combines industry-leading commercial robotics and groundbreaking human-robot interaction to make it broadly useful, effortless to adopt, and delightful to use. Our solutions prioritize seamless, safe human-robot collaboration to drive higher productivity across picking, putaway, value-added service and material handling. For more information, visit www.robust.ai.