PolicyMe and Embark Partner to Secure Canadian Families' Financial Futures

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PolicyMe, Canada’s leading digital insurance provider, and Embark, Canada's education savings and planning company, have officially launched their partnership to help families have a more complete approach to financial planning. Designed to help Canadian families prepare financially for the future, the partnership provides tools that address both education savings and life insurance protection, empowering parents to make informed decisions that safeguard their household’s financial well-being.

How should I invest in my child’s education savings while also prioritizing life insurance?

Through this partnership, Embark clients are introduced to PolicyMe’s digital life insurance platform after opening an RESP account. Parents can then easily explore coverage options that protect their household and provide long-term financial security. While RESP and life insurance are separate products, this collaboration helps families plan comprehensively, helping ensure children’s educational futures while protecting loved ones from financial hardship in the event of a sudden loss.

“Preparing for your future can feel daunting, especially when it comes to finances, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Andrew Ostro, CEO and Co-Founder of PolicyMe. “Partnering with Embark felt like a natural fit. We’re offering Canadian families a comprehensive approach to financial planning — one that balances both education savings and life insurance protection. Now, parents feel confident that their children’s futures are secure and their households are safeguarded, even in the face of the unexpected.”

What can I do to prepare financially for my children’s future?

Beyond connecting families to PolicyMe’s life insurance platform, this partnership includes an educational component, including joint webinars and content designed to help families better understand life insurance, savings, and overall financial wellness. The initiative builds on both organizations’ shared commitment to improving Canadians’ financial literacy — a timely focus during Financial Literacy Month.

“Our mission at Embark has always been to make education savings simple and accessible for Canadian families,” said Andrew Lo, President and CEO of Embark. “This partnership allows us to go a step further, helping parents protect their loved ones while planning for their children’s future. It gives families what they need to feel confident that their children’s education goals are on track and they are building towards financial security, no matter what challenges may come their way.”

PolicyMe offers life insurance for families through a digital-first platform that provides near-instant quotes, affordable pricing options, and straightforward coverage recommendations. Embark’s mission is to make education savings accessible to every parent in Canada. Together, they’re building a more secure financial foundation for Canadian families from coast to coast.

ABOUT POLICYME

PolicyMe is Canada’s leading digital insurance solution, offering straightforward and affordable financial protection for families from coast to coast. Its product suite includes Life Insurance, Critical Illness Insurance, and Health & Dental Insurance, all tailored to Canadians' evolving needs. The company also offers B2B2C solutions, partnering with organizations to provide seamless digital insurance options. Founded by a team of insurance experts and technology entrepreneurs, PolicyMe is committed to making insurance simpler and more accessible. The company operates with a remote-first culture, attracting top talent from across Canada. To learn more, visit www.policyme.com.

ABOUT EMBARK

Embark Student Corp. is Canada’s education savings and planning company. With over $6 billion in assets under management, the company is committed to empowering families along their post-secondary journeys by giving them the resources and tools they need to better plan and save for all that comes with an education. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Embark Student Foundation, a not-for-profit Canadian corporation, the company, registered as a Scholarship Plan Dealer across Canada, manages almost 600,000 RESPs for Canadians nationwide and helped approximately 53,600 students through post-secondary studies last year.