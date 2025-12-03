Kioxia and Google Collaborate to Boost Clean Energy Use in Japan

YOKKAICHI, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its commitment towards a more sustainable future, Kioxia Corporation (“Kioxia”) today announced a collaborative initiative with Google LLC (“Google”) to boost its use of the clean electricity generated by a hydropower retrofit project in Japan's Chubu region. This project, owned by the Chubu Electric Power group, is expected to increase annual clean energy generation, contributing to the decarbonization of the grid and supporting both companies' net-zero efforts.

Kioxia, a leader in memory solutions, has begun offtake of its portion of the hydropower project's electricity, which is expected to reach 160 gigawatt-hour (GWh) per year (enough to power about 40,000 Japanese homes). This move directly supports Kioxia's goals of sourcing 100% renewable energy for use in its own business activity by fiscal year (“FY”) 2040 and achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by FY2050. Kioxia’s hydropower offtake, which provides “round-the-clock” clean power, also helps reduce Google's scope 3 emissions and support its ambition to achieve net-zero emissions across its operations and value chain.

Hydropower retrofits, which upgrade existing units of power-generation facilities to increase efficiency and power generation, offer a significant opportunity to expand renewable energy with minimal environmental impact. This project is strategically important for Kioxia in Japan, as the renewable electricity generated from these retrofitted facilities will enable Kioxia to improve its ability to sustainably power its operations in an area that faces challenges with decarbonization.

The project was enabled by a Google-led effort to bring additional, cost-efficient clean electricity to manufacturers in Japan.

By focusing on revitalizing existing infrastructure, Kioxia and Google are championing a practical and impactful approach to increasing the availability of clean power in Japan.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with “memory” by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH™, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, automotive systems, data centers and generative AI systems.