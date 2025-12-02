-

CACI to Advance Innovations That Detect and Defeat Electronic Warfare (EW) Threats for the U.S. Army

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a three-year task order valued at up to $79 million to continue its work ensuring decision dominance for the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center.

Our objective is to ensure our customers are successful in achieving information dominance so they can deliver decisive lethality to outpace adversaries.

“In the dynamic and ever-growing EW threat landscape, there is a critical need for our military to stay ahead of threats by identifying and analyzing them immediately,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “At CACI, our objective is to ensure our customers are successful in achieving information dominance so they can deliver decisive lethality to outpace adversaries. We do this by bringing decades of specialized EW knowledge combined with software-defined capabilities to provide our military the actionable information they need to be efficient and effective at eliminating threats that compromise our national security.”

CACI will support the center’s mission to develop and integrate C5ISR technologies that empower the networked soldier through systems engineering and technology development. As part of this work, CACI will provide industry leading EW practices as well as critical RF Spectrum focused support to explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) survivability and electronic countermeasures (ECM) advancement. This will ensure the interoperability and efficacy of EW and ECM systems and techniques, enhancing the survivability and lethality of warfighters.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) is a national security company with 25,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers’ success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500™, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

Contacts

Corporate Communications and Media:
Lauren Presti
Executive Director, Strategic Communications
(703) 434-5037, lauren.presti@caci.com

Investor Relations:
George Price
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(703) 841-7818, george.price@caci.com

